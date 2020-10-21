Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2 V Tella features a 5.45-inch HD+ display and comes with 2GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 October 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2 V Tella packs a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia 2 V Tella launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive
  • Nokia 2 V Tella features a removable 3,000mAh battery
  • The phone is priced at $168 (roughly Rs. 12,400)

Nokia 2 V Tella smartphone has been launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive. It is a successor to the Nokia 2 V from last year. The budget friendly smartphone boasts of dual rear cameras, a screen with thick bezels, and a claimed 2-day battery life. The Nokia 2 V Tella also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, and a single colour option. The phone, unlike some other budget friendly Nokia phones, runs regular Android 10 and not the Go Edition.

Nokia 2 V Tella price

The Nokia 2 V Tella is priced at $168 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the lone 2GB + 16GB option. It is offered in a single Blue colour variant and is on sale in the US via Walmart.com, and will be available through select Verizon stores and on verizon.com later this month.

Nokia 2 V Tella specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2 V Tella runs on Android 10. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor, accompanied with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 2 V Tella is equipped with two cameras on the back including an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with flash.

The phone comes with 16GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Nokia 2 V Tella include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer (G-sensor). The phone is backed by a removable 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, the Nokia 2 V Tella measures 150.6x71.6x9.3mm and weighs 180 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Nokia 2 V Tella

Nokia 2 V Tella

Display 5.45-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 2 V Tella, Nokia 2 V Tella price, Nokia 2 V Tella specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Reports Slowing Subscriber Growth Following Early Pandemic Boom

Related Stories

Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  3. Reliance Jio Starts Its 5G Journey With Suite of 5G Products
  4. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  6. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  7. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  8. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  9. Sony 55X9000H 4K HDR LED Android TV Review
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receiving Crucial Updates to Retain Camera Functionality
  2. iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 Released With 10-Bit HDR Video Playback, Edit Support for Earlier Models
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics on Last Day
  4. NASA Probe OSIRIS-REx Briefly Touches Asteroid Bennu to Collect Rare Samples
  5. Nokia 2 V Tella With Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Netflix Reports Slowing Subscriber Growth Following Early Pandemic Boom
  7. US Seeks to Sway Brazil Telecoms on Chinese 5G With $1-Billion Deal
  8. Amazon Extends Work From Home Option Till June 30 for Employees Globally
  9. Google Faces Antitrust Lawsuit From US Justice Department, Could Lead to Company Breakup
  10. Reliance Jio Details 5G Plans at Qualcomm Event, Promises Testing at Jio Scale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com