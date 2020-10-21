Nokia 2 V Tella smartphone has been launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive. It is a successor to the Nokia 2 V from last year. The budget friendly smartphone boasts of dual rear cameras, a screen with thick bezels, and a claimed 2-day battery life. The Nokia 2 V Tella also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, and a single colour option. The phone, unlike some other budget friendly Nokia phones, runs regular Android 10 and not the Go Edition.

Nokia 2 V Tella price

The Nokia 2 V Tella is priced at $168 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the lone 2GB + 16GB option. It is offered in a single Blue colour variant and is on sale in the US via Walmart.com, and will be available through select Verizon stores and on verizon.com later this month.

Nokia 2 V Tella specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2 V Tella runs on Android 10. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor, accompanied with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 2 V Tella is equipped with two cameras on the back including an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with flash.

The phone comes with 16GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Nokia 2 V Tella include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer (G-sensor). The phone is backed by a removable 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, the Nokia 2 V Tella measures 150.6x71.6x9.3mm and weighs 180 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.