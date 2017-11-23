Nokia 2, the new budget smartphone from Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global, will go on sale in India on Friday, November 24. To recall, the smartphone had been launched in India in late October, and at the time, HMD Global had not detailed the Nokia 2 price in India or its exact availability beyond 'mid-November'. We're just past that time-frame, and on Thursday the Finnish company announced the Nokia 2 India availability as well as launch offers. The smartphone has already gone up for pre-orders in Russia and the US.

Nokia 2 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 (recommended best buy price), and the smartphone will go on sale in the country from Friday, November 24, via offline mobile retailers. It will be made available in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black colour variants in India.

As for Nokia 2 launch offers, HMD Global has announced that Reliance Jio customers get up 45GB additional data, specifically, with an additional 5GB of data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above for 9 recharges until August 31, 2018.

Nokia 2 buyers will also get a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance plan by Servify on opening a Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000 in the introductory period.

Nokia 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LTPS In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC (quad-core, clocked up to 1.2GHz) coupled with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front fixed focus camera.

As for storage, the Nokia 2 comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. It measures 143.5x71.3x9.3mm, and is IP52-rated (for drip protection).