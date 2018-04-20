Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 Starts Receiving April Android Security Update in India: Report

 
, 20 April 2018
Nokia 2 Starts Receiving April Android Security Update in India: Report

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 has started receiving a new Android update
  • The update is rolling out in India for the model TA-1011
  • It brings April Android security patch

Nokia 2 has started receiving a new software update that brings the April Android security patch. The update is reportedly rolling out in India at the initial stage - particularly for the model TA-1011. It comes days after the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1 received the April Android security patch. Google released the latest Android security patch for Pixel and select Nexus devices earlier this month.

The latest update for the Nokia 2 doesn't include any noticeable changes, though it brings the new Android security patch, as reported by NokiaPowerUser. You can check the availability of the fresh update by going to Settings > About phone > Software updates. It is recommended to back up your data before proceeding with the update process.

Importantly, the April Android security patch comes in two security patch levels that both address various system-level vulnerabilities, ranging from high to critical. The most severe issue that the latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in Android's media framework that could let a remote attacker silently execute arbitrary code using a "specially crafted file". Google claims that there are no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of the newly reported issues.

Launched in October last year, the Android Nougat-based Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch LTPS HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge.

Comments

Nokia 2 Starts Receiving April Android Security Update in India: Report
 
 

