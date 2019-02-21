Nokia 2 has started getting the anticipated stable Android 8.1 Oreo update. The new update hits the affordable Nokia model a long time after HMD Global kicked off the beta programme for Android Oreo. However, unlike a regular software update that gradually reaches all the eligible models as an over-the-air (OTA) package, the Android Oreo update has been provided as optional. This means users can either update their Nokia 2 handsets to Android Oreo to experience the new changes but at the cost of some performance restrictions, or choose to stick to the existing Android Nougat build to retain the stability.

"Users should be aware that the performance of Nokia 2 on Oreo may not be the same level as enjoyed with Nougat. In addition, some applications may not be supported," HMD Global warns users through the official Nokia 2 upgrade webpage.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas last month notably cautioned users that updating the Nokia 2 to Android Oreo might make it lose its optimum UI performance -- certainly, due to under-power hardware that wasn't meant for the core features of Android Oreo.

Having said that, if you still want to update your Nokia 2 to Android Oreo, you simply need to sign in on the Nokia 2 upgrade webpage and then hit the Request OTA button to receive the new software update, as first reported by NokiaPowerUser.

Users who're already a part of the Nokia beta labs and are using the Android Oreo beta version that HMD Global kicked off last year will soon receive a push notification to install the stable update as an OTA package. Also, the stable release is limited to select markets and operators.

HMD Global mentions on its upgrade webpage that the Nokia 2 update for users having Android Nougat won't receive the update in countries including Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland (Except Vodafone Ireland), Israel, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Peru, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Uruguay. Similarly, the update isn't provided yet to operators including Movistar Ecuador, Tigo Guatemala, Greece Cosmot, Telekom Romania, DiGI RO, Orange Romania, and Swisscom.