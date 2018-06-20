HMD Global, the licensee the Nokia mobile brand, back in May 2018 at its product launch event promised an Android 8.1 Oreo update for its affordable Nokia 2 handset. Now, the Finnish phone maker has fulfilled its promise and the latest version of Android Oreo is now available for the Nokia 2 as part of the Nokia Beta Labs. With this update, the Nokia 2 becomes the last one in the current lineup to run Android 8.1 Oreo software, albeit, still in beta.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the Nokia 2 would be getting the Oreo update as part of the beta programme that the company runs. This development comes after HMD's promise to bring this update to the phone. At the same event, the manufacturer had also stated that all Nokia phones launched till date would eventually receive the Android P update, with the Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 getting the relevant upgrade to the current Android Oreo (Go edition). Notably, Android P Beta is currently available for the Nokia 7 Plus.

If you have a Nokia 2, and want to get onto the new Android 8.1 Oreo beta for the smartphone, visit the Nokia Beta Labs page and register yourself for the beta update.

Nokia 2 specifications

Launched in October of last year, the Nokia 2 is a fairly budget-oriented handset with entry-level specifications. It sports a 5-inch LTPS HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the modest quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. A 4000mAh battery powers the internals from underneath the hood, said to provide a 2-day battery life.

The Nokia 2 measures 143.5x71.3x9.3mm, and is IP52-rated (for drip protection). It comes in three colour options - Pewter Black with black face and frame, Pewter White with white face, black frame, and Copper, with black face, black back, and copper frame.