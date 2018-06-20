Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 Android 8.1 Oreo Beta Update Now Available, Announces HMD Global

 
, 20 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2 Android 8.1 Oreo Beta Update Now Available, Announces HMD Global

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 was launched in October last year
  • HMD had promised an Oreo update earlier this year
  • The update is available from Nokia Beta Labs

HMD Global, the licensee the Nokia mobile brand, back in May 2018 at its product launch event promised an Android 8.1 Oreo update for its affordable Nokia 2 handset. Now, the Finnish phone maker has fulfilled its promise and the latest version of Android Oreo is now available for the Nokia 2 as part of the Nokia Beta Labs. With this update, the Nokia 2 becomes the last one in the current lineup to run Android 8.1 Oreo software, albeit, still in beta.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the Nokia 2 would be getting the Oreo update as part of the beta programme that the company runs. This development comes after HMD's promise to bring this update to the phone. At the same event, the manufacturer had also stated that all Nokia phones launched till date would eventually receive the Android P update, with the Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 getting the relevant upgrade to the current Android Oreo (Go edition). Notably, Android P Beta is currently available for the Nokia 7 Plus.

If you have a Nokia 2, and want to get onto the new Android 8.1 Oreo beta for the smartphone, visit the Nokia Beta Labs page and register yourself for the beta update.

Nokia 2 specifications

Launched in October of last year, the Nokia 2 is a fairly budget-oriented handset with entry-level specifications. It sports a 5-inch LTPS HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the modest quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. A 4000mAh battery powers the internals from underneath the hood, said to provide a 2-day battery life.

The Nokia 2 measures 143.5x71.3x9.3mm, and is IP52-rated (for drip protection). It comes in three colour options - Pewter Black with black face and frame, Pewter White with white face, black frame, and Copper, with black face, black back, and copper frame.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Android Oreo
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
Nokia 2 Android 8.1 Oreo Beta Update Now Available, Announces HMD Global
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Mi Band 3 Gets New Phone Mute Functionality via Software Update
  2. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  3. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  4. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  6. BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data, Taking on Jio
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. HTC Desire 12+ Review
  10. MIUI 10 China Developer ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.