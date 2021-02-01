Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.4 Successor Possibly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database

The alleged Nokia 2.4 successor has model number T99652AA1.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 February 2021 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.4 Successor Possibly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database

Nokia 2.4 was launched in India in November

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.4 successor could come with LTE support
  • The phone could be a budget offering
  • The Nokia phone to come with Bluetooth 5.0

Nokia 2.4 might have gotten a successor in a new smartphone that has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. As per the listing on the certification platform, the phone will come with Bluetooth 5.0. The company has not announced a Nokia 2.4 successor yet, but the model number T99652AA1 suggests that the upcoming phone could be related to the Nokia 2.4. The listing also shows LTE support, hinting that the phone could be a 4G budget device. The Nokia 2.4 was launched in India in November.

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the alleged Nokia 2.4 successor carries model number T99652AA1. The model number is similar to Nokia 2.4's T99651AA1, as per a report by NokiaPowerUser, suggesting that the phone could be related to the Nokia 2.4. It could either be a new variant of the Nokia 2.4 or an update. The listing also suggests that the Nokia phone will have Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE. Since it does not have 5G, the phone may be a budget offering like the Nokia 2.4.

The Nokia 2.4 (Review) was recently launched in India at a price of Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 and is promised to receive two years of OS updates. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 2.4 features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with FM radio support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a 4,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks
  • Decent battery life
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Underwhelming performance
  • Weak display brightness, viewing angles
  • Very slow charging
  • A bit pricey
Read detailed Nokia 2.4 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.4, Nokia, HMD Global
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Chromebook Shipments Almost Quadrupled in Q4 2020 With Over 11 Million Units: Canalys

Related Stories

Nokia 2.4 Successor Possibly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  2. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. WhatsApp Posting Status Messages to Allay Privacy Concerns
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  5. Get Rid of MIUI 12 Bloatware in a Few Easy Steps
  6. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  7. Asus Is Looking for Gamers in India for E-Sports Training Programme
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  10. Chromebook Shipments Almost Quadrupled in Q4 2020: Canalys
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Chip Sales Rose 6.5 Percent in 2020 After Year-End Rush: Report
  2. Nokia 2.4 Successor Possibly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  3. Chromebook Shipments Almost Quadrupled in Q4 2020 With Over 11 Million Units: Canalys
  4. Budget 2021: Incorporation of OPCs to Be Incentivised to Boost Startups
  5. iCloud Passwords Extension Released on Chrome Web Store, Helps Access Saved Apple Passwords on Windows
  6. Clubhouse, the Invite-Only Social Media App, Booms in Japan
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra Concept Render Tips Galaxy S21 Ultra-Like Rear Cameras, S Pen Support
  8. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  9. Motorola Moto G Pro Android 11 Update Rolls Out With January Security Patch
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reached Out to Australian Lawmakers Over New Media Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com