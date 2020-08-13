Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report

Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report

Nokia 2.4 was spotted in a Geekbench listing last month hinting at Android 10, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and 2GB RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 August 2020 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report

Nokia 2.4 may have a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.4 will be a new entry level smartphone by the brand
  • The phone may come in a single-SIM and dual-SIM variant
  • Nokia 2.4 is said to come in three colour options

Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, according to a new report. This makes the Nokia 2.4 the only other phone in Nokia's 2X series of smartphones, besides the Nokia 2.2, to come with 3GB of RAM. The report also mentions that the phone will have three colour options. Additionally, several variants of the Nokia 2.4 were reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing showing single-SIM and dual-SIM versions. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, has not confirmed the existence of the Nokia 2.4 as of yet.

As per the report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 2.4 will come in 2GB + 32GB storage and 3GB + 64GB storage configurations. It also states that there will be three colour options at launch namely, Blue, Grey, and Purple. The Nokia 2X series is the brand's entry-level smartphone series that comes with very basic specifications and in most cases, a maximum of 2GB RAM. The Nokia 2.2 that launched in June last year, had a variant with 3GB of RAM and now, looks like the Nokia 2.4 will follow suit.

Coming to the FCC listing, the report states that the Nokia 2.4 has four variants - TA-1277, TA-1270, TA-1274, and TA-1275, out of which the TA-1270 is a dual-SIM variant. Rest of the specifications remain the same across all the variants. The FCC listing also shows a 4,500mAh battery for the Nokia 2.4.

Last month, the Nokia 2.4 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing hinting at the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. A separate report claimed the phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Nokia 2.4 is said to carry a 5-megapixel sensor.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 2 4, Nokia 2 4 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features

Related Stories

Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  3. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  4. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  6. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21
  8. Unannounced Realme RMX2176, RMX2200 Detailed in TENAA Listings
  9. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report
  2. Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features
  3. Facebook Starts Warning Users Before Sharing COVID-19 Links to Combat Misinformation
  4. iOS 13.6.1 Released With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue, iPadOS 13.6.1 Debuts Alongside
  5. Moto E7 With 5,000 mAh Battery, 10W Charger Gets US FCC and TUV Rheinland Certification, Spotted on Online Retailer: Report
  6. Marvel’s Avengers PC System Requirements Announced
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data; Two Other Plans Discontinued
  8. Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Quit Netflix Remake Over Creative Differences
  9. Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event
  10. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com