Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, according to a new report. This makes the Nokia 2.4 the only other phone in Nokia's 2X series of smartphones, besides the Nokia 2.2, to come with 3GB of RAM. The report also mentions that the phone will have three colour options. Additionally, several variants of the Nokia 2.4 were reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing showing single-SIM and dual-SIM versions. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, has not confirmed the existence of the Nokia 2.4 as of yet.

As per the report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 2.4 will come in 2GB + 32GB storage and 3GB + 64GB storage configurations. It also states that there will be three colour options at launch namely, Blue, Grey, and Purple. The Nokia 2X series is the brand's entry-level smartphone series that comes with very basic specifications and in most cases, a maximum of 2GB RAM. The Nokia 2.2 that launched in June last year, had a variant with 3GB of RAM and now, looks like the Nokia 2.4 will follow suit.

Coming to the FCC listing, the report states that the Nokia 2.4 has four variants - TA-1277, TA-1270, TA-1274, and TA-1275, out of which the TA-1270 is a dual-SIM variant. Rest of the specifications remain the same across all the variants. The FCC listing also shows a 4,500mAh battery for the Nokia 2.4.

Last month, the Nokia 2.4 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing hinting at the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. A separate report claimed the phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Nokia 2.4 is said to carry a 5-megapixel sensor.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.