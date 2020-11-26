Nokia 2.4 has been launched in India. The new Nokia phone comes with a waterdrop-style display and is touted to deliver two-day battery life on a single charge — of course, this doesn't refer to the screen-on time of the phone. The Nokia 2.4 also features what the company calls a Nordic design, and has three distinct colour options. For photos and videos, the Nokia phone comes with dual rear cameras. The Nokia 2.4 debuted in September, alongside the Nokia 3.4. However, there is no word on the India launch of the latter.

Nokia 2.4 price in India, launch offers

Nokia 2.4 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options and is available for pre-orders exclusively through the Nokia India website. However, it will hit offline stores as well as go live on Amazon and Flipkart starting December 4.

In terms of launch offers, the first 100 customers ordering the Nokia 2.4 through the Nokia India website until 11:59pm on December 4 will receive a 007 merchandise hamper comprising a 007 special edition bottle, cap, and a metal keychain. The Nokia 2.4 will also be available along with Jio benefits worth Rs. 3,550. These will include an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 on prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 and Rs. 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. The Jio offer is applicable to both new and existing Jio customers.

In September, the Nokia 2.4 debuted in Europe with a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and is promised to receive two years of OS updates, including Android 11 and Android 12. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Nokia 2.4 includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage part, the Nokia 2.4 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. There are usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with FM radio support as well as includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 2.4 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There is also a 4,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 165.85x76.30x8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.