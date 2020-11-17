Nokia 2.4 is set to launch in India on November 26, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has teased through its social media channels. The Nokia phone was unveiled in Europe in September alongside the Nokia 3.4. While the Nokia 2.4 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and includes dual rear cameras, the Nokia 3.4 offers a hole-punch display design and has triple rear cameras. The Nokia 2.4 also comes with an HD+ display and houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia Mobile India Twitter account has posted a 14-second video that teases the launch of the Nokia 2.4. The video shows the back of the smartphone, without providing any further details. The teaser tweet says, “The countdown has begun.”

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

Last week, a report claimed that the Nokia 2.4 would launch in India at the end of November. The smartphone debuted alongside the Nokia 3.4 in Europe in September.

Nokia 2.4 price in India (expected)

Although Nokia 2.4 price in India is yet to be revealed, it is likely to be in line with its European pricing that starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500). The phone comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. Moreover, the Nokia 2.4 comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

HMD Global has offered up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Nokia 2.4 that is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery. Besides, it comes with regular connectivity options that include 4G LTE as well as FM radio and a Micro-USB port.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.