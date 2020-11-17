Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases

Nokia 2.4 debuted with a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 November 2020 10:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases

Nokia 2.4 was launched in Europe in September

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.4 debuted alongside Nokia 3.4
  • The smartphone comes in two distinct storage versions
  • Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Nokia 2.4 is set to launch in India on November 26, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has teased through its social media channels. The Nokia phone was unveiled in Europe in September alongside the Nokia 3.4. While the Nokia 2.4 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and includes dual rear cameras, the Nokia 3.4 offers a hole-punch display design and has triple rear cameras. The Nokia 2.4 also comes with an HD+ display and houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia Mobile India Twitter account has posted a 14-second video that teases the launch of the Nokia 2.4. The video shows the back of the smartphone, without providing any further details. The teaser tweet says, “The countdown has begun.”

 

Last week, a report claimed that the Nokia 2.4 would launch in India at the end of November. The smartphone debuted alongside the Nokia 3.4 in Europe in September.

Nokia 2.4 price in India (expected)

Although Nokia 2.4 price in India is yet to be revealed, it is likely to be in line with its European pricing that starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500). The phone comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. Moreover, the Nokia 2.4 comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

HMD Global has offered up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Nokia 2.4 that is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery. Besides, it comes with regular connectivity options that include 4G LTE as well as FM radio and a Micro-USB port.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.4 price in India, Nokia 2.4 specifications, Nokia 2.4, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras
Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  2. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  3. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  5. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  8. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Now Discounted Online
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Security Enhancements to Help Prevent Disruptions, Trolls in Virtual Meetings
  2. Brazil Launches Pix Instant Payments System, Whatsapp to Enter Soon
  3. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  4. YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report
  5. Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
  6. Baidu to Buy JOYY’s Chinese Live-Streaming Service for $3.6 Billion
  7. Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
  8. Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com