Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped

A new Nokia phone has been spotted on Geekbench, and it may reportedly be the Nokia 2.4. The phone is named ‘HMD Global Wolverine' on the benchmarking site, and it tips key specifications of the phone. The Geekbench listing suggests that the new Nokia phone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The listing also suggests that the new ‘Wolverine' device will run on the latest Android 10 software when it launches.

The Geekbench site lists a new Nokia device named ‘HMD Global Wolverine'. This listing does not offer any hints on the actual name of the phone, but NokiaPowerUser said its sources say ‘Wolverine' is codename for the upcoming Nokia 2.4. This model will be the successor to the Nokia 2.3 that was launched in December last year. The Geekbench listing, as mentioned, suggests that the probable Nokia 2.4 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and pack 2GB of RAM.

The entry-level device achieves a modest score of 136 in the single-core test and 497 in the multi-core test. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing reveals little else. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 was launched in India starting at Rs. 8,199, and the Nokia 2.4 could see a price tag somewhere around the same range.

The Nokia 2.3 has a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. While the Geekbench listing suggests an upgrade in the processor department for the successor Nokia 2.4, it remains to be seen whether HMD Global incorporates any design changes in the selfie camera placement. The Nokia 2.4 could also see an improvement in the camera specifications and battery department as well.

HMD Global has offered no hints regarding the launch of the Nokia 2.4 as of now.