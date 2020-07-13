Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped

The Nokia phone is listed on Geekbench with the name ‘HMD Global Wolverine’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 July 2020 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The new Nokia ‘Wolverine’ is listed to pack 2GB of RAM

Highlights
  • HMD Global has made no hints of launching a new Nokia phone
  • Nokia ‘Wolverine’ achieves a modest 497 in Geekbench’s multi-score test
  • This new model is said to be the Nokia 2.4 phone from HMD Global

A new Nokia phone has been spotted on Geekbench, and it may reportedly be the Nokia 2.4. The phone is named ‘HMD Global Wolverine' on the benchmarking site, and it tips key specifications of the phone. The Geekbench listing suggests that the new Nokia phone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The listing also suggests that the new ‘Wolverine' device will run on the latest Android 10 software when it launches.

The Geekbench site lists a new Nokia device named ‘HMD Global Wolverine'. This listing does not offer any hints on the actual name of the phone, but NokiaPowerUser said its sources say ‘Wolverine' is codename for the upcoming Nokia 2.4. This model will be the successor to the Nokia 2.3 that was launched in December last year. The Geekbench listing, as mentioned, suggests that the probable Nokia 2.4 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and pack 2GB of RAM.

The entry-level device achieves a modest score of 136 in the single-core test and 497 in the multi-core test. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing reveals little else. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 was launched in India starting at Rs. 8,199, and the Nokia 2.4 could see a price tag somewhere around the same range.

The Nokia 2.3 has a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. While the Geekbench listing suggests an upgrade in the processor department for the successor Nokia 2.4, it remains to be seen whether HMD Global incorporates any design changes in the selfie camera placement. The Nokia 2.4 could also see an improvement in the camera specifications and battery department as well.

HMD Global has offered no hints regarding the launch of the Nokia 2.4 as of now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.4 Specifications, Nokia 2.3, Nokia, HMD Global, Wolverine
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
British Telecom Operator Warns: Do Not Go Too Fast on Banning Huawei
Realme Developing New Phone Series to Solve 5G Issues, Tipster Claims
Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  2. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
  3. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone Pro 7 With Flip Cameras to Launch Soon: Report
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
  5. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Google for India Virtual Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Developing New Phone Series to Solve 5G Issues, Tipster Claims
  2. Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped
  3. British Telecom Operator Warns: Do Not Go Too Fast on Banning Huawei
  4. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Set to Launch on July 15
  5. Fitbit Charge 4 Gets New Update With GPS Improvements, Smart Wake Alarms, and More
  6. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 to Launch With ZenFone 7 Pro Soon: Report
  8. Alibaba's Jack Ma Sells $9.6 Billion Worth Shares: Filing
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Launching in India Soon, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  10. Vivo S Series Tipped to Get a New Phone in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com