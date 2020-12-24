Nokia 2.4 is reportedly receiving a new update. The update comes with build number v1.130 and it brings along under-the-hood improvements and UI tweaks as well. It brings along the December 2020 Android security patch and is about 1.36GB in size. Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones are also reported to receive the December 2020 security patch. If you haven't received a notification, we recommend that you check for the update manually in settings.

Nokiamob reports that Nokia 2.4 is now receiving a new update that brings system improvements and UI changes. The size of the update is 1.36GB and it also brings along the December security patch. It is recommended that you download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection, while the phone is on charge. The report says that the update is being spotted on handsets from across the world, so it may be rolling out in phases to random users. It is likely to take some time before all handsets receive the update notification.

Apart from the Nokia 2.4 update, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus handsets are also reportedly receiving the latest security patch. The size of the latest patch for Nokia 6.1 users is 32.89MB whereas the latest security patch is 32.46MB is size for Nokia 7 Plus users.

All users are recommended to install the security patch as soon as it arrives on their handsets to keep their security up-to-date. Nokia 2.4 was launched in India just last month with a price tag of Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Nokia online stores, and partnered offline stores as well. Key specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

