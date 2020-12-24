Technology News
Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus Getting December 2020 Security Patch: Report

Nokia 2.4 gets a new update with build number v1.130 that is reportedly 1.36GB in size.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 December 2020 12:05 IST
Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus Getting December 2020 Security Patch: Report

Nokia 6.1 gets just the latest December 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • Nokia 7 Plus latest security patch is 32.46 MB in size
  • Nokia 2.4 gets UI improvements with the new update
  • Users must check for the update manually in Settings

Nokia 2.4 is reportedly receiving a new update. The update comes with build number v1.130 and it brings along under-the-hood improvements and UI tweaks as well. It brings along the December 2020 Android security patch and is about 1.36GB in size. Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones are also reported to receive the December 2020 security patch. If you haven't received a notification, we recommend that you check for the update manually in settings.

Nokiamob reports that Nokia 2.4 is now receiving a new update that brings system improvements and UI changes. The size of the update is 1.36GB and it also brings along the December security patch. It is recommended that you download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection, while the phone is on charge. The report says that the update is being spotted on handsets from across the world, so it may be rolling out in phases to random users. It is likely to take some time before all handsets receive the update notification.

Apart from the Nokia 2.4 update, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus handsets are also reportedly receiving the latest security patch. The size of the latest patch for Nokia 6.1 users is 32.89MB whereas the latest security patch is 32.46MB is size for Nokia 7 Plus users.

All users are recommended to install the security patch as soon as it arrives on their handsets to keep their security up-to-date. Nokia 2.4 was launched in India just last month with a price tag of Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Nokia online stores, and partnered offline stores as well. Key specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus, December 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Honk Is a New Kind of Messaging App for Real-Time, Disappearing Chats

