Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia

Nokia 2.3 will be another affordable Android phone in the HMD Global’s portfolio.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia

HMD Global may launch a successor to the Nokia 2.2 on December 5

Highlights
  • HMD Global is holding a Nokia launch event next week
  • The company is expected to announce new Nokia-branded phones
  • Nokia 2.3 could be the company's next affordable Android phone

HMD Global is holding a launch event on December 5 where the company is expected to announce a new Nokia-branded smartphone. Rumours and speculations have pointed towards Nokia 8.2 as the main suspect, considering the company launched its predecessor around the same time last year. However, the company may also launch an affordable smartphone alongside the Nokia 8.2, the Nokia 2.3. The budget smartphone will be the successor to last year's Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 2.3 may be priced at around EUR 97 (roughly Rs. 8,600) at launch, according to a report by NokiaPowerUser, which cites a screenshot from an online retailer. The listing shows that Nokia 2.3 will be available in a 'Charcoal' colour variant.

There's very little we know about the Nokia 2.3 as of now. The affordable smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch HD display and a 3,920 mAh battery. Nokia 2.3 was spotted in a distributor database earlier, hinting at the possibility of three different colour options. The phone is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.0.

The dual-SIM variant of the Nokia 2.3 (TA-1206) has now reportedly passed certification in Malaysia. The same variant was earlier spotted on Russian and FCC certification sites.

HMD Global recently cut prices of the Nokia 2.2 in India, offering another hint at the arrival of its successor. Nokia 2.2 is now selling at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant. The 3GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 6,999 in India.

It will be interesting to see what all announcements HMD Global makes at its December 5 launch event. The company may also announce Nokia 8.2 or the Nokia 5.2 alongside the Nokia 2.3 next week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia 2.3
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
Tecno Spark Power With 6000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  3. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  4. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  7. Huawei CEO: We Can Still Be Number 1 Smartphone Maker Without Google
  8. Realme Black Friday Sale Announced to Bring Discounts on Select Phones
  9. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  10. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Power With 6000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
  4. LG Replaces CEO, Top Executives After Losses
  5. Flipkart Introduces Saathi to Mimic Salesperson Assistance
  6. Interpol Group Delays Criticism of Encryption After Objections
  7. India's Tattered Telecom Sector Hinges on Government Aid
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
  10. Redmi 8 Next Sale Set for December 1 in India via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.