HMD Global is holding a launch event on December 5 where the company is expected to announce a new Nokia-branded smartphone. Rumours and speculations have pointed towards Nokia 8.2 as the main suspect, considering the company launched its predecessor around the same time last year. However, the company may also launch an affordable smartphone alongside the Nokia 8.2, the Nokia 2.3. The budget smartphone will be the successor to last year's Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 2.3 may be priced at around EUR 97 (roughly Rs. 8,600) at launch, according to a report by NokiaPowerUser, which cites a screenshot from an online retailer. The listing shows that Nokia 2.3 will be available in a 'Charcoal' colour variant.

There's very little we know about the Nokia 2.3 as of now. The affordable smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch HD display and a 3,920 mAh battery. Nokia 2.3 was spotted in a distributor database earlier, hinting at the possibility of three different colour options. The phone is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.0.

The dual-SIM variant of the Nokia 2.3 (TA-1206) has now reportedly passed certification in Malaysia. The same variant was earlier spotted on Russian and FCC certification sites.

HMD Global recently cut prices of the Nokia 2.2 in India, offering another hint at the arrival of its successor. Nokia 2.2 is now selling at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant. The 3GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 6,999 in India.

It will be interesting to see what all announcements HMD Global makes at its December 5 launch event. The company may also announce Nokia 8.2 or the Nokia 5.2 alongside the Nokia 2.3 next week.