Nokia 2.3, HMD Global's latest entry-level Android phone, was unveiled earlier this month and it has now finally arrived in the India market. The Finnish company officially launched the Nokia 2.3 in India earlier today, and has also announced a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects, in addition to a 6-month warranty on the accessories that come bundled with it. The Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and packs dual rear cameras. It draws power from the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2.3 price in India, offers

The Nokia 2.3 has been priced at Rs. 8,199 for the sole 2GB + 32GB variant of the phone in India. It will be available starting December 27 from the official Nokia India e-shop, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across the country.

Existing or new Jio subscribers who purchase the Nokia 2.3 will get Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,200 if they opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs. 2,200 in cashback from Jio, discount worth Rs. 2,000 from Zoomcar, and vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Cleartrip.

As for the one-year replacement guarantee being offered on the phone, customers who purchase the Nokia 2.3 on or before March 31 next year can get a new unit from the Nokia Mobile Care outlets if they notice any hardware failure or a manufacturing defect in the phone. Additionally, buyers also get 6-month coverage for defective accessories, as well as, software issues.

Nokia 2.3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.3 runs stock Android Pie software with a promised upgrade to Android 10 in the future. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The latest Nokia-branded phone draws power from the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM.

Nokia 2.3's dual-rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. It offers 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

The phone has a polymer body with 3D nano texture for better grip, and also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2.3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can be topped up with the supplied 5W charger.

