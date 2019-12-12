Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon

Nokia 2.3 is being touted as a camera and entertainment-focused budget smartphone.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon

Nokia 2.3 is priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,600)

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.3 India launch has been teased
  • Two short videos posted by Nokia Mobile India
  • No details on price and availability yet

Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India official Twitter account are anything to go by, we might see the launch of the Nokia 2.3 happening in the country soon. The phone has been priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and it is being touted as a camera and entertainment-focused budget smartphone. The Nokia 2.3 also features a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual-rear cameras, a large display, and a claimed battery life of two days. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 had a mid-December global availability, and perhaps the India launch date will be around the same time.

Nokia 2.3 India launch teaser

As per two short teaser videos posted by Nokia Mobile India on Twitter, it can be speculated that the device in question is indeed the Nokia 2.3. According to the first teaser, the upcoming Nokia phone will have great battery life. The second teaser promises that the phone's camera performance will also be great. Now considering the Nokia 2.3 is being marketed by HMD Global as a camera-oriented budget phone with good battery life, we can speculate that these short teaser videos are true to hype the Nokia 2.3 launch in India.

Nokia 2.3 specifications and features

To recap, the Nokia 2.3 was launched by HMD Global in Cairo last week. The device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There's a teardrop notch at the front which also houses the phone's 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The inbuilt storage can also be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 2.3 sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other key specifications include a 4,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3

Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 2.3, India
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: What's the Difference?

Related Stories

Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  3. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  4. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  10. Jumanji: The Next Level Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon
  2. Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report
  4. Apple Supplier Japan Display to Receive $830 Million Funding From Asset Manager Ichigo
  5. Netflix Long-Term Plans May Launch Soon in India, Currently in Testing
  6. Google, Fitbit Deal Said to Be Reviewed by US Justice Department
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Infinity-O Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Series Phones to Feature 360-Degree Antenna Design, Reno 3 Spotted With MediaTek MT6885 SoC
  9. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket
  10. Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.