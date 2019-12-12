Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India official Twitter account are anything to go by, we might see the launch of the Nokia 2.3 happening in the country soon. The phone has been priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and it is being touted as a camera and entertainment-focused budget smartphone. The Nokia 2.3 also features a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual-rear cameras, a large display, and a claimed battery life of two days. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 had a mid-December global availability, and perhaps the India launch date will be around the same time.

Nokia 2.3 India launch teaser

As per two short teaser videos posted by Nokia Mobile India on Twitter, it can be speculated that the device in question is indeed the Nokia 2.3. According to the first teaser, the upcoming Nokia phone will have great battery life. The second teaser promises that the phone's camera performance will also be great. Now considering the Nokia 2.3 is being marketed by HMD Global as a camera-oriented budget phone with good battery life, we can speculate that these short teaser videos are true to hype the Nokia 2.3 launch in India.

Nokia 2.3 specifications and features

To recap, the Nokia 2.3 was launched by HMD Global in Cairo last week. The device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There's a teardrop notch at the front which also houses the phone's 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The inbuilt storage can also be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 2.3 sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other key specifications include a 4,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.