Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8.3 5G Start to Get New Updates With Security Patches: Report

Nokia 2.3 is reportedly getting the November 2020 security patch and the size of the update is 29.76MB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 16:32 IST
Photo Credit: NokiaMob

Nokia 5.1 Plus is receiving the October 2020 security patch with the latest update

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.3 update size is reported to be 129MB
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus update is rolling out with version 3.260
  • Nokia 8.3 gets the November 2020 patch with the update

Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8.3 5G phones are all reportedly receiving new updates. The Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 2.3 phones are receiving the November 2020 Android security patch, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus new update reportedly comes bundled with the October 2020 security patch. The version number for the Nokia 5.1 Plus update is V3.260 and Nokia 8.3 5G users are receiving V1.140 as the latest update. The size of the update for the Nokia 2.3 is 29.76MB.

NokiaMob reports that three phones – Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8.3 5G – are all receiving new updates. Beginning with the Nokia 2.3, the size of the update is reported to be 29.76MB and it brings along the latest November 2020 Android security patch. Apart from upgrading security, the new update seems to add no other tweak. It's not clear which all markets are receiving this update at the moment.

Furthermore, a screenshot of the Nokia 5.1 Plus receiving a new update has also been released. The screenshot reveals that the new update comes with version number V3.260 and it brings along the October 2020 Android security patch. The size of the update is reported to be 142MB, and the changelog suggests that it brings along user interface enhancements and improves system stability as well.

Lastly, the Nokia 8.3 5G is also reportedly receiving a new update with the version V1.140. The update is about 129MB in size, and it brings along the November 2020 Android security patch. It also brings along system stability improvements and user interface enhancements. The markets in which these updates are rolling out are not clear, but now the updates have begun, they should arrive in all compatible regions in the near future.

It is recommended that all updates are downloaded over Wi-Fi and some storage space is freed up before beginning the process of installation. It is also advisable to backup handset data before you update a phone.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.3 Update, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Update, Nokia 8.3, Nokia 8.3 Update, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
