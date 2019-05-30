HMD Global is hosting an event in India on June 6, where the company is largely expected to launch the Nokia 1 and Nokia 9 PureView phones. Now, a new report suggests that the company is hosting a separate event in Italy as well, at the same time, and we can expect HMD Global to launch completely new devices at this event. The Nokia X71 could be made official or the company could introduce another affordable handset expanding its vast portfolio, with the Nokia 2.2 being tipped.

NokiaPowerUser has been tipped off via its sources that HMD Global is hosting a ‘global event' in Italy to launch completely new devices. The report tips that the company could launch the Nokia 2.2 or Nokia Wasp as it is alternatively called on the June 6 global event. The phone has reportedly passed through certification in India and many other market.

Another phone that is rumoured to arrive at the ‘global event' is the Nokia X71, which was launched in Taiwan in April. The Nokia X71 may be called the Nokia 6.2. but the report says that it may see an unveil at an even bigger launch event than the Italy one on June 6.

As for the Nokia 2.2 or the Nokia Wasp, the report says that the phone has been spotted on US FCC certification earlier revealing that the phone will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration. It is said to have 145.96x70.56 dimensions as well. Apart from this, there is little else that is known of the Nokia 2.2 phone at this point.

A word of caution though, there has been no confirmation from HMD Global regarding this Italy global event so we recommend you to take this development with a pinch of salt. June 6 is not far away, and if this report holds any weight, HMD Global should make an announcement soon.