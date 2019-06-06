Technology News
Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Ahead of Today's Launch, Shows Off Waterdrop Display Notch, Android One Branding

HMD Global is hosting the Nokia event in India and Italy where it is likely to launch the Nokia 2.2.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 10:34 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Nokia 2.2 appears to have a glass-like glossy back panel with Android One branding

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.2 render shows thin-bezel display
  • Nokia 2.2 is reportedly codenamed Nokia Wasp
  • Nokia launch event is scheduled for 11:30am IST

Nokia 2.2 has purportedly surfaced on the Web just hours ahead of the HMD Global event in India. The new Nokia phone appears to sport a waterdrop-style display notch and come with Google's Android One branding - the look does appear to match the teasers HMD Global has been posting. The Nokia 2.2, codenamed Nokia Wasp, was spotted on the US FCC site previously. The phone is also said to have received BIS certification in India with model number TA-1183. If we look at the early teasers of the handset that the Finnish company is set to launch in the Indian market later today, it is expected to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a notification light.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass who reveals unannounced developments through his Twitter account @evleaks has posted a render. The render is claimed to be of the Nokia 2.2 that is expected to launch in India later today.

As per the render, the Nokia phone has a waterdrop-style display notch design along with thin bezels. There is also Android One branding visible at the back. This suggests that the new Nokia handset would debut with vanilla Android Pie experience out-of-the-box and would be eligible for receiving future Android updates.

The back of the surfaced Nokia phone also has a single camera sensor -- accompanied by an LED flash. There is also a Nokia logo on top of the glass-like glossy panel.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global hasn't revealed any official details about the Nokia 2.2. However, it has released some teasers in the recent past that showcased the waterdrop display notch, notification light, and dedicated Google Assistant button on the upcoming phone. The handset is also teased to come with a Night Mode-like feature to deliver an enhanced low-light photography experience.

The Nokia 2.2 is reportedly codenamed the Nokia Wasp and already emerged on the US FCC certification site. It is also speculated to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and have 145.96x70.56mm of dimensions. Furthermore, the phone was recently reported to have received BIS certification with model number TA-1183.

As a successor to the Nokia 2.1 that was launched back in May last year, the Nokia 2.2 is likely to be available under Rs. 7,000 price bracket.

To recall, the Nokia 2.1 was launched in India at Rs. 6,999, though it received a price cut in April this year and is available at Rs. 5,499.

HMD Global is hosting the Nokia India event at 11:30am IST today. The event is likely to bring the Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia X71 as well as the Nokia 9 PureView alongside the rumoured Nokia 2.2. Moreover, the company has scheduled a launch event in Italy for later today where it likely to bring the same offerings that are heading to India shortly.

