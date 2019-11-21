Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999

Nokia 2.2 was launched in India back in June with a starting price of Rs. 7,699.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.2 is available with revised prices through online stores
  • HMD Global VP India and APAC has announced the price drop
  • Nokia 2.2 had previously received a cut of Rs. 1,100

Nokia 2.2 price in India has been dropped to as low as Rs. 5,999, HMD Global Vice President India and APAC Ajey Mehta has announced through a tweet. The new price cut comes just over a month after HMD Global slashed the price of the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 in the country. The budget Nokia phone was launched in the Indian market back in June along with Google's Android One branding. The smartphone carries a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and supports features such as Digital Wellbeing and Face Unlock. The Nokia 2.2 competes against the likes of the Realme C2, Asus ZenFone Max M1, and Redmi 8.

Nokia 2.2 price in India

The Nokia 2.2 price in India has been dropped to Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, while its 3GB RAM option is available with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The price cut has been announced by Mehta of HMD Global and is already reflecting on the Nokia India online store. It also applies to Flipkart that has listed both Steel and Tungsten Black colour options of the Nokia 2.2 with the revised prices.

Nokia 2.2 Review

To recall, the Nokia 2.2 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 7,699 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option was priced at Rs. 8,699. The smartphone received a price cut just last month that brought it to as low as Rs. 6,599.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 2.2 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also sports s a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Nokia 2.2 has up to 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 145.96x70.56x9.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with guaranteed updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak performance
  • Below-average cameras
  • Lacks fingerprint scanner
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Nokia 2.2 review
Display5.71-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.2 price in India, Nokia 2.2 specifications, Nokia 2.2, HMD Global, Nokia India, Nokia
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  3. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Offer '50 Percent More Battery Life'
  5. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  6. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  7. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  10. Hotstar Censors Disney Jokes in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Cancels Premiere of The Banker Over 'Concerns'
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Hard Landed Within 500 Metres of Landing Site, Says Government
  3. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
  5. Spark Email App Gets Dark Mode on Android, iOS; Full Support for iPadOS
  6. Google Bars Elections Ads From Using Political Leanings, Voter Data
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Series Confirmed to Launch in December With ColorOS 7 and Dual-Mode 5G Support
  8. Google, Facebook Are Human Rights Abusers, Says Amnesty International
  9. Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India With October Android Security Patch
  10. Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.