Nokia 2.2 price in India has been dropped to as low as Rs. 5,999, HMD Global Vice President India and APAC Ajey Mehta has announced through a tweet. The new price cut comes just over a month after HMD Global slashed the price of the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 in the country. The budget Nokia phone was launched in the Indian market back in June along with Google's Android One branding. The smartphone carries a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and supports features such as Digital Wellbeing and Face Unlock. The Nokia 2.2 competes against the likes of the Realme C2, Asus ZenFone Max M1, and Redmi 8.

Nokia 2.2 price in India

The Nokia 2.2 price in India has been dropped to Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, while its 3GB RAM option is available with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The price cut has been announced by Mehta of HMD Global and is already reflecting on the Nokia India online store. It also applies to Flipkart that has listed both Steel and Tungsten Black colour options of the Nokia 2.2 with the revised prices.

Nokia 2.2 Review

To recall, the Nokia 2.2 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 7,699 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option was priced at Rs. 8,699. The smartphone received a price cut just last month that brought it to as low as Rs. 6,599.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 2.2 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also sports s a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Nokia 2.2 has up to 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 145.96x70.56x9.3mm.

