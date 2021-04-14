Technology News
Nokia 2.2 Receiving Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in 24 Countries

Nokia 2.2 was launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 April 2021 13:48 IST
Nokia 2.2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.2 update is 1.2GB in size
  • There is no information regarding the rollout of the update in India
  • Nokia 2.2 received Android 10 update in March 2020

Nokia 2.2 is receiving the Android 11 update. The smartphone was launched in India in June 2019 with Android 9 Pie and was updated to Android 10 in March 2020. Nokia 2.2 is receiving the latest update in 24 countries as a part of the first wave. However, the list of nations don't include India and there is no information on when the update will be rolled out in the remaining regions. The update is bundled with March 2021 Android security patch.

Announcing the update on Nokia Community Forum (requires sign-in), brand licensee HMD Global will be updating Nokia 2.2 to Android 11 in 24 countries as a part of the first wave. Nokia is rolling out the update in Cambodia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Thailand, and Vietnam. Some of the listed countries will only get the update on select carriers.

The update is bundled with March 2021 Android security patch and is 1.2GB in size, according to a report by TechMesto. It is advisable that the smartphone is updated over a strong Wi-Fi connection and when the handset is kept on charging. The update will be rolled out to 10 percent of the users initially, 50 percent will get the update by April 15 and the rest of the users will get the update by April 17, the company said.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

Nokia 2.2 was launched in June 2019 and sports a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM. It has up to 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 400GB with a microSD card. For photography, it has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 5.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android Pie
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 2.2, Android 11, HMD Global
Nokia 2.2 Receiving Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in 24 Countries
