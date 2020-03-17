Technology News
Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

It is unclear whether Indian users of the Nokia 2.2 have gotten the Android 10 update.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 March 2020 19:24 IST
Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

Nokia 2.2 was launched in India in March 2019

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.2 came with Android 9 Pie
  • It is the seventh Nokia smartphone to get Android 10 update
  • More Nokia phones will get Android in the upcoming months

Nokia 2.2 is finally receiving its Android 10 update. HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia has started rolling out of the Android 10 update from Tuesday. This means that the Nokia 2.2 with the latest operating system will enjoy features such as enhanced privacy and security settings, Dark mode, smart reply, Focus mode, etc. Other Nokia smartphones will also get the Android 10 update in the upcoming months, as per the revised roadmap shared by HMD Global on last week, revised thanks to the impact of coronavirus.

The news on Nokia 2.2's Android 10 update was also shared by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter.

Last week, Sarvikas had announced that the Finnish tech company will revise its Android 10 update schedule on all Nokia smartphones owing to the coronavirus pandemic. As the roadmap had also specified that the exact Android 10 rollout date for Nokia smartphones may vary from region to region, "due to operator approvals and local variances." We were unable to verify whether the update has been rolled out in India.

To check the Android 10 update on Nokia 2.2 smartphone, user can follow these steps: Settings > Advanced > System Update > Select Check for Update. Several Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia 7.1, the Nokia 8.1, the Nokia 7 Plus, the Nokia 6.1, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus had received its Android update in the late 2019 and early 2020.

To recall, the Nokia 2.2 that was released last year came with Android 9 Pie. The phone was launched in India in March and was priced at Rs. 7,699 for the 2GB + 16GB version. Nokia 2.2 also came in a 3GB + 32GB variant of which was available for Rs. 8,699. Since its launch, the smartphone has witnessed several price cuts.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.2 came with a 5.71-inch HD+ screen and quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The phone also has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and single LED flash. On the front side, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the phone packs 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with guaranteed updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak performance
  • Below-average cameras
  • Lacks fingerprint scanner
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Nokia 2.2 review
Display 5.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android Pie
Nokia, Nokia 2.2, Android 10, HMD Global
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances

