Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599

The Nokia 3.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 and the Nokia 2.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,100.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599

Nokia 2.2 was launched in June this year

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.2 3GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 8,499
  • Nokia 2.2 revised prices are showing up on Flipkart as well
  • Both the phones are available in Black and Steel options

Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 phones have received a price cut in India. The phones are now priced starting at Rs. 6,599 and Rs. 7,499 respectively. The original price of the Nokia 2.2 started from Rs. 7,699, and the last Nokia 3.2 price was at Rs. 7,999. This means that the Nokia 3.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 and the Nokia 2.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,100. The Nokia 2.2 was launched in India in June, while the Nokia 3.2 was launched in May this year.

After the price cut, the Nokia 2.2 is currently priced in India at Rs. 6,599 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage version, and Rs. 7,599 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. The revised prices are showing up on Flipkart and Nokia website both. The Nokia 2.2 is available in Black and Steel colour options, and Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI and exchange discount both. The Nokia website is offering cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 100GB additional data to Jio subscribers. The original launch price of the Nokia 2.2 was at Rs. 7,699 for the 2GB + 16GB version, and Rs. 8,699 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

Coming to Nokia 3.2, the prices have been revised to Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage options and Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. To recall, the phone received a price cut just last month bringing the price down to Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively, and now the price has been brought down even further. It was launched originally priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,790, respectively. The phone is listed in Black and Steel colour options, and is available with the new prices on the Nokia website. Offers listed include Rs. 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each to Vodafone and Idea subscribers, and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months.

While the price cuts are live online, there's no confirmation from the company's end on the nature of these price cuts - whether they are permanent or temporary. We've reached out to HMD Global for a comment, and will update the copy when we hear back.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and sports a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch (HMD Global calls it a discreet selfie-notch). The display supports a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Nokia 2.2 is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, clocked at 2GHz, and paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the new Nokia phone packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and single LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter onboard as well. Among other specifications, you will get a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging support, up to 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 400GB).

Additionally, the phone packs the usual set of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and GPS. The phone measures 145.96x70.56x9.3mm and weighs 153 grams.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.2 houses a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The 32GB variant of the Nokia 3.2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, though it's missing in the 16GB variant. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with guaranteed updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak performance
  • Below-average cameras
  • Lacks fingerprint scanner
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Nokia 2.2 review
Display5.71-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • All-day battery life
  • Stock Android with no bloatware
  • Bad
  • Poor performance
  • Cameras lack features
  • Base variant lacks a fingerprint sensor
  • Large and bulky
Read detailed Nokia 3.2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 429
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 2.2, Nokia 2.2 price in India, Nokia 2.2 specifications, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.2 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support
Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Nokia 6.2 India Launch Set for October 11, Amazon Teaser Tips
  6. MIUI 11 Rollout Begins, Global ROM Launch Teased for October 16
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support
  2. Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599
  3. Apple Starts Selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller on Its Store, No Sign of PlayStation DualShock 4 Yet
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  5. MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Launch Teased at Redmi Note 8 Pro's October 16 India Event; China Stable ROM Rollout Begins
  6. Oppo Reno A With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Fitbit to Move Smartwatch, Tracker Production Out of China
  9. GitHub Employees Ask Company to Cancel US ICE Contract
  10. EU Warns of 5G Cyber-Security risks, Stops Short of Singling Out China and Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.