Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 phones have received a price cut in India. The phones are now priced starting at Rs. 6,599 and Rs. 7,499 respectively. The original price of the Nokia 2.2 started from Rs. 7,699, and the last Nokia 3.2 price was at Rs. 7,999. This means that the Nokia 3.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 and the Nokia 2.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,100. The Nokia 2.2 was launched in India in June, while the Nokia 3.2 was launched in May this year.

After the price cut, the Nokia 2.2 is currently priced in India at Rs. 6,599 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage version, and Rs. 7,599 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. The revised prices are showing up on Flipkart and Nokia website both. The Nokia 2.2 is available in Black and Steel colour options, and Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI and exchange discount both. The Nokia website is offering cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 100GB additional data to Jio subscribers. The original launch price of the Nokia 2.2 was at Rs. 7,699 for the 2GB + 16GB version, and Rs. 8,699 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

Coming to Nokia 3.2, the prices have been revised to Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage options and Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. To recall, the phone received a price cut just last month bringing the price down to Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively, and now the price has been brought down even further. It was launched originally priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,790, respectively. The phone is listed in Black and Steel colour options, and is available with the new prices on the Nokia website. Offers listed include Rs. 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each to Vodafone and Idea subscribers, and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months.

While the price cuts are live online, there's no confirmation from the company's end on the nature of these price cuts - whether they are permanent or temporary. We've reached out to HMD Global for a comment, and will update the copy when we hear back.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and sports a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch (HMD Global calls it a discreet selfie-notch). The display supports a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Nokia 2.2 is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, clocked at 2GHz, and paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the new Nokia phone packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and single LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter onboard as well. Among other specifications, you will get a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging support, up to 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 400GB).

Additionally, the phone packs the usual set of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and GPS. The phone measures 145.96x70.56x9.3mm and weighs 153 grams.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.2 houses a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The 32GB variant of the Nokia 3.2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, though it's missing in the 16GB variant. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

