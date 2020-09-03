Nokia 2.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India

Nokia 2.1 has started receiving the Android 10 (Go edition) update. Nokia licensee HMD Global said that it would be dispatching the update in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. India is one of the countries included in the first wave, along with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The update includes features like dark theme, Smart Reply, and more control over privacy settings. Android 10 (Go edition) is a toned-down version of the regular Android 10 that comes with lite versions of Google apps as well.

HMD Global announced on Nokia community forum that the Android 10 (Go edition) update has begun rolling out for Nokia 2.1 users. Besides India, countries that are included in the first wave are Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Nokia said that 10 percent of the approved markets listed in the first wave have already started receiving the update, 50 percent would receive it by September 5, and all the approved markets would receive Android 10 (Go edition) on September 7.

HMD Global has announced the update through Twitter as well.

Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 2.1 starts today. Check here for more details and the availability in different countries - https://t.co/fbyk98TNCP pic.twitter.com/dKpewa5lAw — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 2, 2020

Android 10 (Go edition) is designed for entry-level phones and is essentially a toned-down version of standard Android 10 that is lighter and saves more data. It comes with lite versions of Google apps such as Google Go, Gallery Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go, and more.

The update will also give Nokia 2.1 users more control over their privacy and security settings. You'll also be reminded every time an app tries to access your location.

In March, HMD Global had pushed the dates for the Android 10 update for most of its smartphones in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Android 10 features a dark mode that is easier on the eyes in low lighting. The Smart Reply feature in the update predicts what you'll type next and even suggests responses directly in the notifications. It also suggests actions like using Google Maps to locate an address that you receive in a message. Android 10 includes more intuitive gestures that will let you navigate backwards and forward, pull up the homescreen, and swipe to open apps.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.