Nokia brand licensee HMD Global on Sunday made the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1's 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, and Nokia 5.1 available to buy in India. To recall, the three smartphones were launched by the Finnish company in India on Thursday, and are also known as the Nokia 2 (2018), Nokia 3 (2018), and Nokia 5 (2018) respectively. The Nokia 3.1's 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant was launched in India last month. All three smartphones - launched globally in May - run optimised versions of Android, with the latter two being a part of Google's Android One initiative, and the budget Nokia 2.1 being an Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) smartphone.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 price in India

The Nokia 2.1 has been priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. It will come in three metallic colour variants - Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.1 now comes in a new 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The new variant has been priced at Rs. 11,999. It will also be available in three colour options - Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. On the other hand, the new Nokia 5.1 comes in a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in India and has been priced at Rs. 14,499. It will come in three classic colour variants - Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black, though the Black model will be available a few weeks later. All three smartphones are now available to buy via major mobile retailers and online via Paytm Mall and Nokia's online store.

Launch offers for all three smartphones include: 10 percent cashback on Paytm recharges, bill payments, when scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at retail outlet; 5 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards (for Nokia 3.1 or Nokia 5.1 only). The company has also detailed bundled offers for Idea and Vodafone.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and anti-FP coating. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood that comes with a claimed 2-day battery life.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia 2 (2018) bears a single 8-megapixel rear sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. As for the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. Internal storage on the handset is capped at 8GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Nokia 2.1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 153.7x77.7x9.35mm.

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo, as part of the Android One programme, out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3 (2018) gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 84.6-degree field-of-view. There is up to 32GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). As for the battery, the phone gets a 2990mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity on the Nokia 3.1 consists of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 146.25x68.65x8.7mm and weight is 138.3 grams.

The Nokia 5.1 runs Android Oreo, based on Android One, out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S SoC, which comes paired with 3GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Nokia 5 (2018) gets a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF and an LED flash. As for the selfie camera, the phone has an 8-megapixel fixed focus lens. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Inbuilt storage on the Nokia 5.1 is capped at 32GB, although expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity on the Nokia 5.1 comprises of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 5 (2018) measures 151.1x70.73x8.27mm.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.