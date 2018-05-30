Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 were announced on Tuesday at an event held in Moscow by HMD Global, the current custodian of Nokia phones. The three new handsets succeed the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 launched at different intervals last year. While the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 sport taller 18:9 displays, the Nokia 2.1 makes do, yet again, with the same 16:9 panel. Additionally, the Nokia 3 (2018) and Nokia 5 (2018) are part of the Android One programme, while the Nokia 2 (2018) runs Android Oreo (Go edition). HMD Global has yet to announce India availability timelines for the 2018 variants of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5, but has announced their India prices.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 price, availability

Nokia 2.1 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone also has a global average price of $115 or about Rs. 7,800, and will arrive in three metallic dual colour options: Blue/ Copper, Blue/ Silver, and Grey/ Silver. The budget smartphone will be available starting July 2018.

Nokia 3.1 price in India has been set at a starting tag of Rs. 9,498 for the 2GB RAM model. The phone has received a global average starting price of EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for two variants: 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. Colour options include Blue/ Copper, Black/ Chrome, and White/ Iron and the handset will be available starting June 2018.

Finally, the Nokia 5.1 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant that comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It has a global average of EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and will arrive in the same RAM/ storage variants as will the Nokia 3.1. Colour variants of the Nokia 5 (2018) include Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black. Black will be made available a few weeks after release which is set for July 2018.

India availability for all three smartphone is currently not known.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and anti-FP coating. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood that comes with a claimed 2-day battery life.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia 2 (2018) bears a single 8-megapixel rear sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. As for the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. Internal storage on the handset is capped at 8GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Nokia 2.1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 153.7x77.7x9.35mm.

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo, as part of the Android One programme, out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3 (2018) gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 84.6-degree field-of-view. There is 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). As for the battery, the phone gets a 2990mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity on the Nokia 3.1 consists of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 146.25x68.65x8.7mm and weight is 138.3 grams.

The Nokia 5.1 runs Android Oreo, based on Android One, out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S SoC, which comes paired with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Nokia 5 (2018) gets a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF and an LED flash. As for the selfie camera, the phone has an 8-megapixel fixed focus lens. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Inbuilt storage on the Nokia 5.1 is capped at 16GB and 32GB, although expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity on the Nokia 5.1 comprises of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 5 (2018) measures 151.1x70.73x8.27mm.