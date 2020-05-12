Technology News
Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) sport colour screen and VGA camera.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 May 2020 17:22 IST
Nokia 150 (2020) will be offered in three colours while Nokia 125 comes in two colours

Highlights
  • Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020), both have VGA camera
  • Both phones have 1,020mAh removable battery
  • Nokia 150 (2020) has Bluetooth support

Nokia-brand licensee, HMD Global, today announced the global launch of two new Nokia feature phones namely, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020). Both phones carry a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display and pack a 1,020mAh removable battery. Additionally, the Nokia 125 comes in single-SIM and dual-SIM options, while the Nokia 150 (2020) has a sole dual-SIM variant. The Nokia 150 (2020) appears to be a revamped version of the Nokia model with the same name that was launched back in 2016. The company also announced that the feature phones will be available in select markets. The date of availability is still a mystery and it is unclear whether the phones will be launched in India.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020): Price and availability

According to the company, the Nokia 125 will retail at $24 (roughly Rs. 1,800). On the other hand, Nokia 150 (2020) price is set at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,200).

Nokia 125 will be offered in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options, while the Nokia 150 has Black, Cyan, and Red colour options. To recall, the original Nokia 150 was launched along with a dual-SIM variant in 2016 by HMD Global.

HMD Global also claims that both Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) feature an all-new longer design, therefore, "creating more space for bigger buttons so that navigation, dialing and texting is easier."

Nokia 125 specifications

The Nokia 125 is offered in single-SIM (Mini) and dual-SIM (Mini) options. Both the variants of the feature phone sport 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a physical keypad. Moreover, the new Nokia 125 runs Series 30+ software and has an internal storage of 4MB. The phone also has 4MB RAM and VGA rear camera with flash support.

Additionally, Nokia 125 comes with the classic Snake Xenzia and other try-and-buy games. HMD Global claims that the phone's 1,020mAh removable battery offers talk time of up to 19.4 hours and a standby time of up to 23.4 days.

For connectivity, Nokia 125 includes 3.5mm headphone jack and Micro-USB port. There's also FM radio on the phone. Lastly, Nokia 125 measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 91.3 grams.

Nokia 150 (2020) specifications

Unlike, Nokia 125, the latest Nokia 150 (2020) has a sole dual-SIM (Mini) option. The feature phone sports 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a physical keypad. Similar to the new Nokia 125, the phone runs Series 30+ software and has an internal storage of 4MB that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 32GB). The Nokia 150 (2020) also has 4MB RAM and VGA rear camera with flash support.

In additional to 3.5 mm headphone jack and Micro-USB port, the phone also has Bluetooth v3.0. The Nokia 150 (2020) includes an MP3 player and classic games including Snake Xenzia.

The company claims that the 1,020mAh removable battery on the Nokia 150 (2020) offers talk time of up to 19.4 hours on a single charge. Lastly, the phone measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 90.54 grams.

