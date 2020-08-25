Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones have been launched in India. The two phones made their global debut back in May as entry level models for people who just want a basic phone. The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) follow the older bar phone design with a small screen and a physical keyboard. Both the phones come with dual-SIM support and while the Nokia 125 has two colour options, the Nokia 150 (2020) comes with three.

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020): Price in India, availability

The Nokia 125 comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. The phone is available in two colour options namely, Charcoal Black and Powder White. The Nokia 150 (2020) also comes in the same configuration, but with a price tag of Rs. 2,299. It is available in three colours, Back, Cyan, and Red. Both the Nokia feature phones will go on sale starting today, August 25, through top mobile retailers and Nokia.com.

Nokia 125 specifications

The dual-SIM (Mini) Nokia 125 runs on a Series 30+ operating system. It features a 2.4p-inch QVGA colour display on top of a physical T9 keyboard and navigations buttons. The phone is powered by an MTK CPU and comes with 4MB of RAM with 4MB of storage. There is no camera on the Nokia 125.

There is a 1,020mAh removable battery in the phone and Nokia claims it offers up to 19.4 hours of talk time and up to 23.4 days of standby. The Nokia 125 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and supports GSM 900/1800 network bands. The phone measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 91.3 grams.

Nokia 150 (2020) specifications

The Nokia 150 (2020) comes with the same specifications as the Nokia 125, but with some additional features. It has a VGA camera on the back with flash and supports a memory expansion with a microSD card (up to 32GB). It comes with an MP3 player and Bluetooth v3.0 for connectivity. The Nokia 150 (2020) measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 90.54 grams.

