Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 23.4 Days Standby, FM Radio, Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 23.4 Days Standby, FM Radio, Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 125 and the Nokia 150 (2020) come with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage, but the latter supports storage expansion.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 23.4 Days Standby, FM Radio, Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 125 does not have cameras while Nokia 150 (2020) has one on the back

Highlights
  • Nokia 125 launched in India for Rs. 1,999
  • Nokia 150 (2020) launched in India for Rs. 2,299
  • Both the phones will go on sale today, August 25

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones have been launched in India. The two phones made their global debut back in May as entry level models for people who just want a basic phone. The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) follow the older bar phone design with a small screen and a physical keyboard. Both the phones come with dual-SIM support and while the Nokia 125 has two colour options, the Nokia 150 (2020) comes with three.

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020): Price in India, availability

The Nokia 125 comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. The phone is available in two colour options namely, Charcoal Black and Powder White. The Nokia 150 (2020) also comes in the same configuration, but with a price tag of Rs. 2,299. It is available in three colours, Back, Cyan, and Red. Both the Nokia feature phones will go on sale starting today, August 25, through top mobile retailers and Nokia.com.

Nokia 125 specifications

The dual-SIM (Mini) Nokia 125 runs on a Series 30+ operating system. It features a 2.4p-inch QVGA colour display on top of a physical T9 keyboard and navigations buttons. The phone is powered by an MTK CPU and comes with 4MB of RAM with 4MB of storage. There is no camera on the Nokia 125.

There is a 1,020mAh removable battery in the phone and Nokia claims it offers up to 19.4 hours of talk time and up to 23.4 days of standby. The Nokia 125 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and supports GSM 900/1800 network bands. The phone measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 91.3 grams.

Nokia 150 (2020) specifications

The Nokia 150 (2020) comes with the same specifications as the Nokia 125, but with some additional features. It has a VGA camera on the back with flash and supports a memory expansion with a microSD card (up to 32GB). It comes with an MP3 player and Bluetooth v3.0 for connectivity. The Nokia 150 (2020) measures 132x50.5x15mm and weighs 90.54 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 125, Nokia 125 price in India, Nokia 125 specifications, Nokia 150 2020, Nokia 150 2020 price in India, Nokia 150 2020 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Judge 'Inclined' to Block Apple's Move to Hamper Epic's Unreal Engine

Related Stories

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 23.4 Days Standby, FM Radio, Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  3. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  5. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  6. WhatsApp Wants to Make It Easier to Manage Space Taken by the Chat App
  7. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  8. Jio New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Plans Offer 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  9. Realme Narzo 10 on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  10. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio Curve Pro Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,499
  2. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 23.4 Days Standby, FM Radio, Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Judge 'Inclined' to Block Apple's Move to Hamper Epic's Unreal Engine
  4. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed: ‘6 AI Portrait Cameras’, Super AMOLED Display, 40W VOOC Flash Charge
  5. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Wants to Make It Easier to Manage Space Taken by the Chat App
  7. New Poco Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Spotted on US FCC Certification Site
  8. Facebook to Pay More Than $110 Million in Back Taxes in France
  9. WhatsApp Introduces New Group Call Ringtone, Animated Stickers Tweaks in Latest Beta Version for Android
  10. The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Reboot in the Works: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com