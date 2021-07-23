Technology News
loading

Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 110 4G packs a 1,020mAh battery that claims to last for up to 16 hours of music playback.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2021 14:07 IST
Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 110 4G comes in three colour options – Aqua, Yellow, and Black

Highlights
  • Nokia 110 4G is powered by the Unisoc T107 SoC
  • The feature phone has a 1.8-inch QVGA display
  • Nokia 110 4G runs on Series 30+ operating system

Nokia 110 4G has launched as HMD Global's latest feature phone in the Indian market. The phone debuted globally in June and comes with a new sleek and stylish design build, a compact form factor for ease-of-use, and an all-new rounded finish for better gripping. It offers 4G connectivity, HD voice calling, wired and wireless FM radio, and up to 13 days of standby time. Furthermore, the Nokia 110 4G feature phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Nokia 110 4G price in India, sale

The new Nokia 110 4G feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 2,799. It comes in Yellow, Aqua, and Black colour options and will go on sale from July 24. The phone will be available on Nokia.com and Amazon.in.

Nokia 110 4G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia 110 4G supports 4G connectivity and has HD voice calling support. It features a 1.8-inch QVGA (120x160 pixels) colour display and is powered by the Unisoc T107 SoC. There is 128MB of RAM and 48MB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot (up to 32GB). Additionally, there is a 0.8-megapixel QVGA rear camera as well. It runs on Series 30+ operating system.

This feature phone packs a removable 1,020mAh battery that claims to last for up to 13 days of standby time, 16 hours of music playback, and 5 hours of 4G talk time. It supports wired and wireless FM Radio. The latter means you can access FM radio without connecting your headphones. Nokia 110 4G has a video player, MP3 player, and also integrates 3-in-1 speakers. It includes classic games like the iconic Snake and apps like English with Oxford that help users brush up on English words and phrases.

The Nokia 110 4G has a refreshed UI with the option of zoomed menus to make navigation easier. There's also a new readout feature that turns text into speech allowing the phone to read out what you're doing to give your eyes a break from the screen. There's built-in torch support and Micro USB port support for charging as well. The Nokia 110 4G feature phone has dual-SIM (Nano) slots and weighs 84.5 grams. Dimensions are at 121x50x14.5mm.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 4G Price in India, Nokia 110 4G Specifications, Nokia, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Household Appliances

Related Stories

Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F3 GT to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India's New Event Has Rewards for Best Landing Skills
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes Official, OnePlus Buds Pro Debut as Well
  4. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G First Impressions: Still Finding North
  6. Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  7. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said This on Being Targeted
  8. Poco F3 GT First Impressions: A New Kind of Gaming Phone
  9. Major Websites Had Access Issues Around the World for Over One Hour
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Household Appliances
  3. Steve Jobs' 1973 Job Application Is Up for World's First Physical vs NFT Auction
  4. Realme Watch 2 Series, Buds Wireless 2 Series, Buds Q2 Neo Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  5. Google Celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 With Largest Ever Doodle Game on Homepage: How to Play
  6. Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price in India, Specifications
  7. LG’s New PuriCare Face Mask Comes With Inbuilt Air Purifier, Microphone to Reduce Muffled Sounds
  8. Dune Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Zendaya in New Sci-Fi Epic
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air Neckband-Style Earphones With IPX5 Certification Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com