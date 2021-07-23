Nokia 110 4G has launched as HMD Global's latest feature phone in the Indian market. The phone debuted globally in June and comes with a new sleek and stylish design build, a compact form factor for ease-of-use, and an all-new rounded finish for better gripping. It offers 4G connectivity, HD voice calling, wired and wireless FM radio, and up to 13 days of standby time. Furthermore, the Nokia 110 4G feature phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Nokia 110 4G price in India, sale

The new Nokia 110 4G feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 2,799. It comes in Yellow, Aqua, and Black colour options and will go on sale from July 24. The phone will be available on Nokia.com and Amazon.in.

Nokia 110 4G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia 110 4G supports 4G connectivity and has HD voice calling support. It features a 1.8-inch QVGA (120x160 pixels) colour display and is powered by the Unisoc T107 SoC. There is 128MB of RAM and 48MB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot (up to 32GB). Additionally, there is a 0.8-megapixel QVGA rear camera as well. It runs on Series 30+ operating system.

This feature phone packs a removable 1,020mAh battery that claims to last for up to 13 days of standby time, 16 hours of music playback, and 5 hours of 4G talk time. It supports wired and wireless FM Radio. The latter means you can access FM radio without connecting your headphones. Nokia 110 4G has a video player, MP3 player, and also integrates 3-in-1 speakers. It includes classic games like the iconic Snake and apps like English with Oxford that help users brush up on English words and phrases.

The Nokia 110 4G has a refreshed UI with the option of zoomed menus to make navigation easier. There's also a new readout feature that turns text into speech allowing the phone to read out what you're doing to give your eyes a break from the screen. There's built-in torch support and Micro USB port support for charging as well. The Nokia 110 4G feature phone has dual-SIM (Nano) slots and weighs 84.5 grams. Dimensions are at 121x50x14.5mm.