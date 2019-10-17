Nokia 110 (2019) was launched in India on Thursday by Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global. This smartphone is added to the feature phone range from Nokia. The new smartphone is positioned as a step up from the Nokia 105 that was launched in the country two months ago. Nokia is positioning the Nokia 110 (2019) as an entertainment device as it will be able to play MP3s stored on the device as well as stream songs from FM radio. Nokia has also added its famous Snake game on the device as well.

Nokia 110 (2019) price in India, availability

Nokia 110 (2019) is priced at Rs. 1,599 in India and will be sold in Black, Ocean Blue, and Pink colour variants. The Nokia 110 will be available starting from October 18 in retail stores as well as the official website. To recall, the feature phone was launched globally at IFA 2019 last month.

Nokia 110 (2019) specifications

The new Nokia 110 (2019) sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA display (120x160 pixels). It has an SPRD 6531E processor, 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of internal storage. The Nokia 110 (2019) runs Nokia Series 30+ software and has a Micro-USB 2.0 port. It is a dual-SIM device and has two Mini-SIM slots. There is a microSD card slot as well and the Nokia 110 (2019) can accept cards upto 32GB.

HMD Global has opted for an 800mAh battery to power this Nokia 110 (2019) and claims 18.5 days of standby time. This feature phone claims to offer 14 hours of talktime, 27 hours of continuous MP3 payback and 18 hours of FM Radio playback. The Nokia 110 (2019) has a built-in rear camera which can be used to take photos. It also has an LED torchlight at the top.

Nokia 110 (2019) comes with the popular game Snake pre-installed and has a four try and buy games such as Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump. The phone measures 115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm.