Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G are currently listed on the Nokia website.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2021 12:51 IST
Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G With VoLTE Support, Wireless FM Radio Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia 110 4G is superior in the series with a rear camera sensor and microSD card slot

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G have been launched as the latest feature phones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global with 4G VoLTE support. The new phones also include wireless FM radio support. There is also an inbuilt LED torch on Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G. In the new series, Nokia 110 4G also features a camera sensor on the back, that is missing on Nokia 105 4G. The former also comes with an expandable storage of up to 32GB.

The Nokia.com site has listed Nokia 110 4G in Aqua, Black, and Yellow colour options and Nokia 105 4G in Black, Blue, and Red shades. However, the pricing and availability of the new phones are yet to be revealed.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G specifications

Both Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Series 30+ operating system. The phones also feature 1.8-inch QQVGA (120x160 pixels) displays and are powered by Unisoc T107 SoC, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage. Nokia 110 4G also comes with a camera sensor on the back and includes an MP3 player. It also carries a microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage by up to 32GB.

nokia 105 4g image Nokia 115 4G

Nokia 115 4G comes with the same 1.8-inch display that you'll get on Nokia 110 4G
Photo Credit: HMD Global

 

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G both come with FM radio with wired and wireless mode. The latter means you can access FM radio without connecting your headphones. Further, the phones have a 3-in-1 speaker and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a Micro-USB port.

Other features on both new Nokia feature phones include an LED torch, preloaded games and an English dictionary. The phones also have an Internet browser.

For elderly customer base, Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G both have a Readout Assist feature that works as a text-to-speech engine to read on-screen menus out loud. There are also zoomed-in menus for easy reading.

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G pack 1,020mAh batteries that can deliver up to five hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 18 days of standby time. Both phones measure 121x50x14.5mm. In contrast, the Nokia 110 4G weighs 84.5 grams, while the Nokia 105 4G is 80.2 grams in weight.

In 2019, HMD Global launched the Nokia 110 and Nokia 105 phones with 2G support. Those models had features such as a 1.77-inch display and an 800mAh battery. On the pricing front, the Nokia 110 (2019) was launched in India at Rs. 1,599, while Nokia 105 (2019) came at Rs. 1,199.

