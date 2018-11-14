NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 106 (2018) With a Contoured Design, Long Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

, 14 November 2018
Nokia 106 (2018) features "inherent colouring" that makes its colours through the material

Highlights

  • Nokia 106 (2018) is priced at RUB 1,590 (roughly Rs. 1,700)
  • It features a 1.8-inch QQVGA display
  • HMD Global also brought new colour variants of the Nokia 230

HMD Global has bolstered its presence in the feature phone market by launching the Nokia 106 (2018). The new phone comes as a successor to the original Nokia 106 that was unveiled globally in August 2013. It comes with a tough polycarbonate build that has "inherent colouring" that makes the colours run through the material. Also, there is a contoured design that makes the new Nokia 106 much more ergonomic than its predecessor. The latest Nokia phone is also touted to deliver up to 21 days of standby time or 15 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Nokia 106 (2018) price

Nokia 106 (2018) price in Russia is set at RUB 1,590 (roughly Rs. 1,700). The phone comes in Dark Grey colour option and will go on sale in the country later this month. Details about the price and availability of the new Nokia 106 in global markets, including India, are yet to be revealed.

However, the original Nokia 106 was launched in India back in 2013 at Rs. 1,399. It came in Black, Red, and White colour options.

Nokia 106 (2018) specifications, features

The Nokia 6 (2018) comes preloaded with try-and-buy games such as Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, and Tetris among others. It also has the ever-green, classic Snake Xenzia. Further, Nokia claims that the phone is capable of holding up to 2,000 contacts and 500 text messages.

The dual-SIM Nokia 106 (2018) features a 1.8-inch QQVGA (160x120 pixels) TFT display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D SoC, coupled with 4MB of RAM. There is also 4MB of onboard storage. The phone has a Micro-USB port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone pack. It also has FM radio and an LED flashlight. Besides, it packs an 800mAh battery and measures 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm.

Alongside the Nokia 106 (2018), HMD Global has brought new Light Grey and Dark Blue colour variants of the Nokia 230 that debuted in Black and Silver colour options back in 2015.

Further reading: Nokia 106 2018 price, Nokia 106 2018 specifications, Nokia 106 2018, Nokia 106, Nokia, HMD Global
ISRO Says GSAT-29 Communications Satellite Successfully Injected Into Orbit
Nokia 106 (2018) With a Contoured Design, Long Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
