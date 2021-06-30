Technology News
Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch

Nokia 105 4G is going on sale in China from July 5.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2021 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia 105 4G comes with a colour display and supports FM radio

  • Nokia 105 4G is available for pre-bookings in China
  • The Nokia phone was unveiled globally earlier this month
  • Nokia 105 4G comes with AliPay support in China

Nokia 105 4G price has now been revealed a couple of weeks after the phone was first launched. The new Nokia feature phone comes with features such as wireless FM radio and an inbuilt LED torch. The phone also has 4G VoLTE support. Despite being an entry-level feature phone, it offers seamless payment support via AliPay in China. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global launched the Nokia 105 4G alongside the Nokia 110 4G earlier this month. Both phones share mostly the same list of specifications, though the Nokia 110 comes with a camera that is absent from the Nokia 105 4G.

Nokia 105 4G price, availability details

Nokia 105 4G price has been set at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,600), as seen on e-commerce listings for the phone, and the phone has debuted in China in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. It is currently available for pre-bookings in the country, with its shipments beginning from July 5. Customers pre-booking the phone can avail a discounted price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300), as revealed by the company's post on Weibo.

Details about the global pricing and availability of the Nokia 105 4G are yet to be revealed.

Nokia 105 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 105 4G features a 1.8-inch QQVGA (120x160 pixels) colour display and is powered by Unisoc T107 SoC, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot that supports expansion up to 32GB. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an LED torch.

In terms of preloaded content, the Nokia 105 4G has pre-installed games, Internet browser, and an English dictionary. The phone also comes with a Readout Assist feature to read out loud the on-screen menu items.

The Nokia 105 4G in China also comes with AliPay integration. Further, the phone packs a 1,020mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to five hours of talk time on a 4G network. It measures 121x50x14.5 and weighs 80.2 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Jagmeet Singh
