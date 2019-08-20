Technology News
loading
Nokia 105 (2019) Feature Phone With Up to 25 Days Standby Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The feature phone offers an island keymat dial pad, a polycarbonate body and three colour options.

Updated: 20 August 2019 13:10 IST


Nokia 105 (2019) comes in Blue, Black, and Pink options

Highlights
  • Nokia 105 (2019) is priced in India at Rs. 1,199
  • The battery is touted to last up to 14.4 hours of talk time
  • The feature phone runs on Series 30+ OS

Nokia 105 (2019) was launched in India on Tuesday, and the feature phone brings a long-lasting battery and a 1.77-inch colour screen display. The new variant is a revamp of the Nokia 105 launched in 2013. It was first unveiled in July and has now been launched in the Indian market. The phone offers an island keymat dial pad, the classic Snake game, and a coloured polycarbonate body. The Nokia 105 (2019) comes with up to 2,000 contact and 500 SMS storage space.

Nokia 105 (2019) price in India, availability

Nokia 105 (2019) is priced in India at Rs. 1,199 and will go on sale from today. The phone will be available in Blue, Pink, and Black colour options, and will be available on the Nokia online store, and top retail outlets across India.

Nokia 105 (2019) specifications

The latest version of Nokia 105 aka Nokia 105 (2019) features a 1.77-inch QQVGA (120x160 pixels) screen, packs 4MB of RAM, and runs on Series 30+ OS. It also features a Micro-USB v1.1 port, 2G connectivity, FM radio, and 800mAh removable battery. The company says that the battery allows users to talk from ‘sunset to sunrise'. It is touted to last up to 14.4 hours of talk time and up to 25.8 days of standby time. Additionally, the phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. dimensions measure at 119x49.2x14.4mm, and weighs approximately 74.04 grams.

The LED torchlight feature can be switched on and off by simply pressing the up key twice. Nokia 105 also comes with six try and buy preloaded Gameloft games including Tetris, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Nitro Racing, Ninja UP! and Danger Dash.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement, “The Nokia 105 has sold in tens of millions across the globe proving its popularity and timeless quality as a legendary phone. This is the fourth generation in a line of feature phones designed for those who want to embrace mobility. We wanted to build on the winning formula of one of our most popular feature phones globally and bring the same quality and even better functionality, with a focus on first-time mobile users. We've used a familiar design, with modern contours and we've packed the phone with a long-lasting battery, so you can be on a call for hours at a time.”


