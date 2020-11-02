Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame

Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame

Nokia 10 PureView may also feature a multi-camera setup on the back with Zeiss optics as seen in the past with other flagship Nokia phones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 November 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame

Nokia 10 PureView is expected in the second half of 2021

Highlights
  • Nokia 10 PureView may come with Stainless steel frame
  • The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC
  • Nokia 10 PureView tipped to feature Sapphire glass display

Nokia 10 PureView (not the official name) has been tipped to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC. The phone that will likely be the successor to the Nokia 9.3 PureView – expected to launch this month – seems to be in early development at this point. The report mentions that a couple other details about the design of the Nokia 10 PureView and states that it may be launched in the second half of next year. There is no official information on the Nokia 10 PureView from the company yet, so this should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The report by NokiaPowerUser states that the Nokia 10 PureView is in early development and will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 875 SoC. It also states that the phone will come with a stainless steel frame and a sapphire glass display. The phone is expected to feature a multi-camera setup with Zeiss optics, as seen in previous Nokia flagships. The report adds that the phone will be launched in the second half of 2021.

Being a flagship, it doesn't come as a surprise that the rumoured Nokia 10 PureView will be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC. Recently, the upcoming SoC was spotted on Antutu benchmarking website by known tipster Abhishek Yadav with code name ‘lahaina' and received a score of 8,47,868, which is much higher than the 6,29,245 score of the Snapdragon 865+. It also seems to be much more powerful than the 5nm offerings from Samsung and Huawei, namely the upcoming Exynos 1080 (6,93,000) and the Kirin 9000 (6,96,000).

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1 and it is also expected that a new Snapdragon 7 series processor with 5G support will be unveiled as well.

Talking about the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView, a report from late September claimed that it will launch in November as Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is planning a major event. Alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are expected as well, however, there is no confirmation on this from the company.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 10 PureView, Nokia 9.3 PureView, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch
DoNot Firestarter Android Malware is Using Google Firebase Cloud Messaging to Infect Devices: Cisco Report

Related Stories

Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Launched Featuring a Unique Design
  2. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  3. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages FAQ Out Now: How Will it Work?
  5. How Micromax Plans to Make a Comeback in India With In
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Vivo V20 SE First Impressions
  10. Xiaomi Launches 20W USB Type-C Charger That Can Work With iPhone 12 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages SMS Categories Feature Is Rolling Out to More Users
  2. Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame
  3. DoNot Firestarter Android Malware is Using Google Firebase Cloud Messaging to Infect Devices: Cisco Report
  4. Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch
  5. Mi Power Bank Family to Get the ‘Most Compact’ Option in India on November 5, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get 3 New Phones, 1 of Which May Feature a 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  7. Vivo S7e 5G Specifications Leak, Render Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for a Year
  9. Telegram Update Adds Multiple Pinned Messages, Enhanced Live Location Sharing
  10. Raspberry Pi 400 With Compact Keyboard, Quad-Core Cortex-A72 SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com