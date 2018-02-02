A new HMD Global smartphone with codename TA-1056 has been spotted on the US FCC website. This phone could possibly be the Nokia 1, which was leaked recently. Images showing the design of the device revealed its dimensions and antenna locations. According to the model, this phone is sized smaller than the Nokia 2, with a height and width of 133mm and 68mm respectively. Comparatively, the Nokia 2 has a height of 143.5mm and a width of 71.3mm.

A report by GSMArena suggests that the width is an indicator of a 16:9 aspect ratio, 4.5-inch display on this smartphone. Apart from that, the listing reveals dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Cat 4 LTE. This could be HMD Global's entry-level smartphone, dubbed the Nokia 1. Earlier, the Nokia 1 was rumoured to be one of the early Android Go phones, expected to launch during MWC 2018 later this month.

Nokia 1 specifications

Rumours have suggested specifications such as an HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage. With a suggested price of RUB 5,990 (around Rs. 6,800), this could possibly be HMD Global's cheapest smartphone in its Nokia range. The purported Nokia 1 prototypes leaked recently reveal that HMD Global might be testing different design elements of the smartphones.

The Nokia 2 is currently the Finnish phone maker's cheapest offering. Launched in India in October 2017, the Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LTPS display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 4100mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia licensee HMD Global also recently trademarked a new device with model number TA-1005 with the name "Nokia 8 Sirocco." Reports suggest that this might be the Nokia 8 (2018). The original Nokia 8 was launched back in August 2017. The phone comes with a 5.3-inch 2K display, USB 3.1 Type-C, 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.