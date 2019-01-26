HMD Global has scheduled an event on February 24 in Barcelona where the company is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView flagship. But aside from the high-end offering, it appears that Nokia is also gearing up to launch an entry-level smartphone in the form of the Nokia 1 Plus. An alleged render of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked alongside its specifications, revealing entry-level hardware such as a paltry 1GB of RAM, a MediaTek SoC and a low-resolution display. But on the bright side, the Nokia 1 Plus will reportedly boot Android 9 Pie and can be expected to run the Android 9 Pie (Go edition).

The latest Nokia 1 Plus leak comes courtesy of TigerMobiles and includes an alleged render of the upcoming smartphone and some of its key specifications. The render suggests that Nokia's upcoming smartphone will feature a single front-facing camera and will sport thick bezels, which is not at all surprising considering the smartphone's entry-level status. On the software side, HMD Global's affordable offering will reportedly run Android Pie out-of-the-box, however, it is not known whether it will be the Go edition which is usually reserved for low-end smartphones.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, the Nokia 1 Plus will reportedly sport a display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18:9, and a screen density of 213ppi, however, the size of the display has not been revealed. As per the leak, the upcoming Nokia-branded smartphone will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC clocked at 1.5 GHz with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU ticking alongside.

The Nokia 1 Plus will feature 1GB of RAM the report claims, however, the internal storage capacity and whether it would be expandable are not known. When it comes to cameras, the leak does not provide any information regarding the megapixel count of the Nokia 1 Plus' rear and front sensors. In the connectivity department, the Nokia 1 Plus will have support for dual SIM (Nano), GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, alongside a Micro-USB port. Sensor selection will reportedly be the same as the Nokia 1. However, details about the Nokia 1 Plus' pricing and an expected launch timeline are yet to be revealed.