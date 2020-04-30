Nokia 1 Plus has started receiving the Android 10 (Go edition) update, almost a year after its launch. The system update is being rolled out in waves, and only 10 percent of the users are receiving the update today. Android Go edition is a "lite" version of Android, designed to run on entry-level smartphones. Nokia 1 Plus was introduced last year at the Mobile World Congress but never made its way to India.

The news on Nokia 1 Plus's Android 10 update was shared by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. Whereas, the list of wave first countries receiving the latest software update was posted on Nokia 1 Plus' community page. The countries that are getting the Android 10 (Go edition) updates include:

Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen.

It was also highlighted that the countries mentioned above will receive the Android 10 (Go edition) update by May 3.

While there is no changelog on the Nokia community page, a report by Nokia Power User states that the latest update improves the phone's functionality and privacy settings. In terms of privacy, the Android 10 (Go edition) on Nokia 1 Plus reportedly introduces a new form of encryption, called Adiantum, which is said to be more secure and efficient than its predecessors. It was also reported that apps including Google Go, YouTube Go, and Gallery Go are getting upgraded with new features.

To check the Android 10 (Go edition) update on your system, Nokia 1 Plus users will need to go to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates. Recently, several Nokia smartphones including Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 6.2 started getting the Android 10 update. HMD Global also shared a revised roadmap earlier this month, showing all the Nokia phones that will receive the Android 10 update this year.

To recall, the Nokia 1 Plus that was launched in February 2019, came with Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition). The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM.