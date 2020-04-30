Technology News
loading

Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update

All the countries part of the first wave will get the Android 10 update on Nokia 1 Plus by May 3.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 30 April 2020 15:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update

Nokia 1 Plus was launched last year

Highlights
  • Nokia 1 Plus update will reach select users today
  • Android 10 update improves the phone's performance and security
  • The news was also shared by HMD Global Chief Juho Sarvikas

Nokia 1 Plus has started receiving the Android 10 (Go edition) update, almost a year after its launch. The system update is being rolled out in waves, and only 10 percent of the users are receiving the update today. Android Go edition is a "lite" version of Android, designed to run on entry-level smartphones. Nokia 1 Plus was introduced last year at the Mobile World Congress but never made its way to India.

The news on Nokia 1 Plus's Android 10 update was shared by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. Whereas, the list of wave first countries receiving the latest software update was posted on Nokia 1 Plus' community page. The countries that are getting the Android 10 (Go edition) updates include:

Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen.

It was also highlighted that the countries mentioned above will receive the Android 10 (Go edition) update by May 3.

While there is no changelog on the Nokia community page, a report by Nokia Power User states that the latest update improves the phone's functionality and privacy settings. In terms of privacy, the Android 10 (Go edition) on Nokia 1 Plus reportedly introduces a new form of encryption, called Adiantum, which is said to be more secure and efficient than its predecessors. It was also reported that apps including Google Go, YouTube Go, and Gallery Go are getting upgraded with new features.

To check the Android 10 (Go edition) update on your system, Nokia 1 Plus users will need to go to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates. Recently, several Nokia smartphones including Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 6.2 started getting the Android 10 update. HMD Global also shared a revised roadmap earlier this month, showing all the Nokia phones that will receive the Android 10 update this year.

To recall, the Nokia 1 Plus that was launched in February 2019, came with Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition). The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 1 Plus, Android 10 Go edition, Nokia, HMD Global
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, Sees Massive Growth During Pandemic
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  7. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  8. Honor 9C, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S Budget Smartphones Launched
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
  2. CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020
  4. Google 'Task Force' Fights Bad COVID-19 Ads
  5. Facebook Gaming to Host Virtual Tennis Tournament Featuring Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Others
  6. Lyft to Lay Off 982 Workers, Cut Salaries Due to Virus Outbreak
  7. Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Apple, Google to Release Early Versions of Contact Tracing Tool to Developers
  10. Government Developing a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution for Feature Phones: IT Minister R S Prasad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com