Nokia 1 Plus was launched at HMD Global's pre-MWC conference in Barcelona on Sunday. As an upgrade over the Nokia 1, the Nokia 1 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition) out-of-the-box and comes with a quad-core MediaTek processor. The Nokia 1 Plus also comes in multiple colour options to attract young audiences. Alongside the Nokia 1 Plus, HMD Global also brought the all-new Nokia 210 feature phone. The feature phone comes preloaded with an Internet browser, App Store, and a list of social apps. CEO Florian Seiche at the conference highlighted HMD Global emerged as the number one player globally in the feature phone market -- both in terms of value and volume. Seiche also mentioned the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110 feature phones that debuted as the nostalgic offerings in the past had over 10 million users across the globe.

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 price

The Nokia 1 Plus price has been set at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The phone will go on sale in the global markets starting in March 2019 in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

In contrast, the all-new Nokia 210 price has been set at $35 (roughly Rs. 2,500). It will go on sale starting next week in Red, Black, and Grey colour options.

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 specifications, features

The Nokia 1 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition) out-of-the-box and features a 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM.

On the part of optics, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the back along with an LED flash and autofocus support and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. There are features such as Beautify to enhance the imaging experience.

Nokia 210

Coming as an upgrade to the original Nokia 1, the Nokia 1 Plus has 8GB and 16GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card support. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the handset packs a 2,500mAh battery.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 210, on the other hand, runs S30+ operating system and features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display. The phone has a VGA camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. Besides, it packs a 1,020mAh battery and supports FM radio.

The Nokia 210 comes preloaded with the Opera Mini browser. Also, there is an App Store to let users easily download apps and ringtones. There is additionally the iconic Snake game.

