Nokia 1, the company's first smartphone running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), is finally available for sale in India. Nokia licensee HMD Global had announced the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year. The Nokia 1 is among the first handsets in India which come with the Android Oreo (Go edition). The Android Go ecosystem promises to deliver an optimised experience in budget smartphones and comes with lightweight versions of Google apps and services, such as Gmail Go and Google Maps Go. The key feature of the Nokia 1, the company's most affordable handset, is the ability to use Xpress On two-tone polycarbonate exchangeable covers that lets users personalise its looks.

Nokia 1 price, launch offers, availability

The Nokia 1 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,499. The smartphone is available across mobile phone outlets in the country. It comes in Dark Blue and Warm Red colour variants. Meanwhile, the Xpress On covers have been priced at Rs. 450 and available in Azure and Grey or Yellow and Pink. These covers will be available separately starting next month.

Additionally, telecom service provider Reliance Jio is offering a cashback offer worth Rs. 2,200, making the effective price of Nokia 1 to come down to Rs. 3,299, HMD Global said. Buyers will also get 60GB of additional data on the network. The users will also be eligible for a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account, the company claimed in a press release. Finally, there is a 20 percent discount on the first booking ride via RedBus.

Nokia 1 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It features a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera.

Onboard the Nokia 1, is 8GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The 2150mAh battery on board is rated to deliver up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. The smartphone measures 133.6x67.78x9.5mm. A headset comes in the box.