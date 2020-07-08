Technology News
Nokia 1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India

Nokia 1 was launched back in February of 2018 and comes with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and single rear camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2020 10:46 IST
Nokia 1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Juho Sarvikas

Nokia 1 features a 5.4-inch display

Highlights
  • Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 Go Edition update
  • India is part of the first wave of regions to receive the update
  • Nokia 1 was launched in 2018 with Android 8.1

Nokia 1, the entry level smartphone by the HMD Global, has started receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update. The development was shared by HMD Global's chief product officer on Twitter along with details on availability. As with all Nokia phone updates, the Android 10 (Go Edition) for Nokia 1 will be released in waves with some regions getting it before others. Fortunately, India is part of the first wave for this update and users in the country should be receiving the update on their Nokia 1.

 

 

The tweet by chief product officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, states that the company has started rolling out the Android 10 (Go Edition) for its Nokia 1 smartphone in select regions. HMD Global pushes out its Android updates in waves with some countries getting it in the first wave and others receiving it in the following waves. The first wave to receive the Android 10 (Go Edition) update for Nokia 1 (Review) includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In its community post, the company states that 10 percent of all these approved markets will be getting the update first, i.e. on July 7. Then, 50 percent will receive it by July 10 and by July 12, all of the Nokia 1 users in these markets will have received the update.

For those unaware of Go Edition of Android, it is designed for entry-level devices – with 2GB of RAM or less – and is a toned-down version of standard Android. It is lighter and saves data that is ideal for entry-level smartphones. It comes with lite versions of Google apps, like Google Go, Gallery Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go, and more.

The Nokia 1 was launched back in 2018 and is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M processor, and packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 2,150mAh battery. It comes with a 4.50-inch display, a single 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter. At the time of launch, the Nokia 1 came with Android 8.1.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 1

Nokia 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and good-looking
  • Durable
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Poor performance
  • Mediocre battery life
  • Android Go is a work in progress
Read detailed Nokia 1 review
Display 4.50-inch
Processor MediaTek MT6737M
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Battery Capacity 2150mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 480x854 pixels
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 1, android 10 go edition, Nokia 1 update, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
