Nokia 1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India

Nokia 1, the entry level smartphone by the HMD Global, has started receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update. The development was shared by HMD Global's chief product officer on Twitter along with details on availability. As with all Nokia phone updates, the Android 10 (Go Edition) for Nokia 1 will be released in waves with some regions getting it before others. Fortunately, India is part of the first wave for this update and users in the country should be receiving the update on their Nokia 1.

The Android 10 (Go Edition) update for our affordability champ, Nokia 1 (2018) is now rolling! Get ready to upgrade your entry-level smartphone experience to a new level. Head over to our community for full details and availability by country????https://t.co/vwI7r3tSaN #Android10 pic.twitter.com/JUYa7Rwf2V — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 7, 2020

The tweet by chief product officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, states that the company has started rolling out the Android 10 (Go Edition) for its Nokia 1 smartphone in select regions. HMD Global pushes out its Android updates in waves with some countries getting it in the first wave and others receiving it in the following waves. The first wave to receive the Android 10 (Go Edition) update for Nokia 1 (Review) includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In its community post, the company states that 10 percent of all these approved markets will be getting the update first, i.e. on July 7. Then, 50 percent will receive it by July 10 and by July 12, all of the Nokia 1 users in these markets will have received the update.

For those unaware of Go Edition of Android, it is designed for entry-level devices – with 2GB of RAM or less – and is a toned-down version of standard Android. It is lighter and saves data that is ideal for entry-level smartphones. It comes with lite versions of Google apps, like Google Go, Gallery Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go, and more.

The Nokia 1 was launched back in 2018 and is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M processor, and packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 2,150mAh battery. It comes with a 4.50-inch display, a single 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter. At the time of launch, the Nokia 1 came with Android 8.1.

