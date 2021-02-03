Nokia 1.4 has been launched as a new affordable smartphone by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia phone comes nearly a year after the debut of the Nokia 1.3 that was launched in March last year. As an upgrade to the Nokia 1.3 that came with a single rear camera, the Nokia 1.4 offers dual rear cameras. The new Nokia phone also offers a bigger, 4,000mAh battery over the 3,000mAh one available on the Nokia 1.3. The Nokia 1.4 is based on Google's Android Go programme. It is also touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Nokia 1.4 price

Nokia 1.4 price starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB RAM variant. The phone also comes in 1GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB configurations that are yet to receive an official price tag. The Nokia 1.4 is coming to the global markets starting today in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colours. Particular details about the India availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Last year, the Nokia 1.3 was launched at EUR 95 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option.

Nokia 1.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 1.4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) that is upgradable to Android 11 (Go edition) through a later release. The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, you'll get the same Qualcomm 215 SoC that powered last year's the Nokia 1.3, along with up to 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Nokia 1.4 offers the dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storing content, the Nokia 1.4 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 1.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports normal 5W charging. Besides, the phone measures 166.42x76.72x8.7mm and weighs 178 grams.

