Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 1.4 carries a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2021 16:34 IST
Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 1.4 has debuted as the successor to last year’s Nokia 1.3

  • Nokia 1.4 is coming to the global markets starting today
  • The Nokia phone comes in three distinct colours
  • Nokia 1.4 offers up to 64GB of onboard storage

Nokia 1.4 has been launched as a new affordable smartphone by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia phone comes nearly a year after the debut of the Nokia 1.3 that was launched in March last year. As an upgrade to the Nokia 1.3 that came with a single rear camera, the Nokia 1.4 offers dual rear cameras. The new Nokia phone also offers a bigger, 4,000mAh battery over the 3,000mAh one available on the Nokia 1.3. The Nokia 1.4 is based on Google's Android Go programme. It is also touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Nokia 1.4 price

Nokia 1.4 price starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB RAM variant. The phone also comes in 1GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB configurations that are yet to receive an official price tag. The Nokia 1.4 is coming to the global markets starting today in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colours. Particular details about the India availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Last year, the Nokia 1.3 was launched at EUR 95 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option.

Nokia 1.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 1.4 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) that is upgradable to Android 11 (Go edition) through a later release. The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, you'll get the same Qualcomm 215 SoC that powered last year's the Nokia 1.3, along with up to 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Nokia 1.4 offers the dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storing content, the Nokia 1.4 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 1.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports normal 5W charging. Besides, the phone measures 166.42x76.72x8.7mm and weighs 178 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 1.4

Nokia 1.4

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
