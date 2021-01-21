Nokia 1.4 Price, Key Specifications and Colour Options Leak Online

Nokia 1.4, the probable successor to Nokia 1.3 that was launched last year, has leaked online in details. Its key specifications, colour options, and even pricing information has emerged. Nokia 1.4 is tipped to come with a 4,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The purported handset seems to be a budget offering from the company with modest specifications and a budget-friendly price tag. Nokia 1.4 is tipped to be the first Nokia 1-series phone to come with fingerprint sensor support.

Nokia 1.4 price (expected)

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, reported the probable pricing of the rumoured Nokia 1.4. The phone is expected to be priced somewhere under EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,800). Nokia 1.4 is expected to come in Blue and Grey colour options. There is no clarity on when this phone will launch, and whether it will arrive in the Indian market or not.

Nokia 1.4 specifications (expected)

The tipster adds that Nokia 1.4 may run on Android 10 and feature a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display. It is tipped to be powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM. Internal storage on the phone is expected to be at 16GB, and there may be an option to expand the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for imaging, Nokia 1.4 may feature a dual camera setup on the back with an 8-megapixel primary camera and another 2-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to support LED flash and have a 5-megapixel snapper at the front for video chats and selfies.

Nokia 1.4 is reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options may include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, dual SIM (Nano, 4G + 2G) slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is the first Nokia 1-series handset to reportedly come with a fingerprint sensor, and other sensors on board are tipped to include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. Lastly, Nokia 1.4 is expected to measure at 166.42x76.72x8.70mm.

