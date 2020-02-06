Nokia 1.3 is one of the phones rumoured to launch at MWC 2020, and key specifications of the budget device have surfaced online. The fresh report suggests that the Nokia 1 Plus successor will pack a large 4,000mAh battery and may be launched in two colour options. The phone is reported to come with microSD card support for expansion of storage up to 128GB. HMD Global is all set to host its Barcelona event at MWC 2020 on February 23.

A new report by NokiaPowerUser suggests that the Nokia 1.3 may feature a 6-inch display with a design similar to the Nokia 2.3 which was launched in India in last December. This means it may sport a waterdrop notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The report states that the phone will run on Android Go software, and be powered a MediaTek processor. It is said to pack 1GB of RAM, and offer 16GB of storage on board. As mentioned, the phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB.

The Nokia 1.3 is reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery, sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Interestingly, this is similar to what the predecessor Nokia 1 Plus offers currently. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.

The entry-level Nokia 1.3 is tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,200). Apart from this phone, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and a Nokia ‘Original' series smartphone at the MWC 2020 event.