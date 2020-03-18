Nokia 1.3 Render Leak Shows Waterdrop Notch Display, Single Rear Camera

Nokia 1.3 is a rumoured entry-level smartphone that is expected to launch at the Nokia event which will take place on Thursday. Now a day before the launch, a new leak has hinted that the Nokia 1.3 smartphone will sport a waterdrop notch display with thick bezels on the sides. Earlier today, HMD Global - which is the licensee of the Nokia mobile brand - announced that the company's Thursday-event will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Finnish company is also expected to unveil its first 5G smartphone at the launch event.

The new leak was brought by popular tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) that included the renders of the Nokia 1.3 smartphone where a waterdrop notch display was noted. The display also contains thick bezels on the three sides of the smartphone with the Nokia logo on the chin. The alleged renders also highlighted a single camera setup on the back with a single LED flash. It was further noticed the presence of 3.5mm jack on the top edge of the phone along with physical buttons such as the volume rockers and the power button on the side edges. Moreover, the body in the renders seems to be made up of polycarbonate that is Charcoal in colour.

The new leak, however, does not specify Nokia 1.3's under-the-hood specifications. From the previous reports, it is speculated that the upcoming rumoured smartphone will include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The phone is also expected to carry a microSD card slot that will expand the storage capacity up to 128GB. In terms of the battery, the Nokia 1.3 is rumoured to pack 4,000mAh battery. Lastly, we can expect the waterdrop notch to house an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Along with Nokia 1.3, HMD Global is also expected to unveil Nokia's first 5G smartphone. The phone is likely to be called Nokia 8.2 which in terms of the design may resemble Nokia 7.2 that launched last year. More will be known at the online event which will take place on Thursday. Meanwhile, the company has sent out a new invite with the details and the live stream link for the online-only event.