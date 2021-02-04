Technology News
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 3.4 have new Android 10 builds available via the update.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 February 2021 13:05 IST
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report

Nokia 3.4 is reportedly receiving Android 10 build (V1.330)

Highlights
  • Nokia is reportedly rolling out updates to five of its phones
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 get the January security patch
  • The updates are rolling out in India and other countries

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 1 are receiving updates, according to a report. Out of these phones, Nokia 1, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 5.1 Plus are receiving the January 2021 Android security patch, while Nokia 3.4 is still on the December 2020 Android security patch. Nokia 6.2 has already received the January security patch. Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 6.2, however, have new Android 10 builds available via the update. The updates are rolling out in India and other countries.

As per a report by NokiaMob, the Nokia 1 update is around 82.58MB in size in India and Sri Lanka. The Nokia 2.4 update is around 27.15MB in India while the Nokia 3.4 update is about 57.41MB in Europe. The update for Nokia 5.1 Plus is around 24.79MB in size in India, while the Nokia 6.2 update is 55.34MB in size in Finland and Europe, according to the report.

Besides the above-mentioned countries, the updates for the Nokia phones are likely rolling out across the globe, stated the report. If you haven't received a notification for the update on your eligible Nokia handset, you can check for the update manually in the phone's settings.

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 3.4 are further receiving Android 10 build (V1.330) and Android 10 build (V2.400), respectively, stated the report. As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Android 10 build (V2.400) for Nokia 6.2 brings with it user interface enhancements and improved system stability. Besides Finland and Europe, this update is reportedly rolling out in Egypt as well.

Nokia recommends users to download the update using Wi-Fi.

It is possible that the update will roll out in phases. Hence, you may receive the update for your Nokia phone in a few days.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks very stylish
  • Android One with regular updates
  • Great battery life
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Gets warm quickly in games
Read detailed Nokia 5.1 Plus review
Display 5.86-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks
  • Decent battery life
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Underwhelming performance
  • Weak display brightness, viewing angles
  • Very slow charging
  • A bit pricey
Read detailed Nokia 2.4 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nokia 1

Nokia 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and good-looking
  • Durable
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Poor performance
  • Mediocre battery life
  • Android Go is a work in progress
Read detailed Nokia 1 review
Display 4.50-inch
Processor MediaTek MT6737M
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Battery Capacity 2150mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 480x854 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Nokia 1, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3 4, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia Update, January 2021 Security Patch, December 2020 Security Patch
Tanishka Sodhi
