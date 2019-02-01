Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S10 leak. We are now just a few weeks away from Samsung's Unpacked 2019 event scheduled for February 20 and according to the latest leak, we haven some more information on some more details about the company's new flagships. A new set of cases have surface that tip the display sizes, model names and presence of a 3.5mm headphone socket on all three models.

US-based accessory manufacturer Nimbus9 sent tech website Phonearena three cases from its Phantom 2 line, for the Galaxy 10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E, which finally sheds some more light on the exact features of these smartphones.

We begin with the screen sizes, which according to the boxes, will be 6.1-inch for the Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch for the Galaxy S10+ and 5.8-inch for the Galaxy S10E. The latter might be called Galaxy S10 Lite instead of S10E, as that's what's reportedly mentioned on the packaging. This matches previous rumours that also hinted at the exact same sizes.

The report also states that the Galaxy S10E has a cut-out on the right side for a fingerprint sensor whereas the other models don't, which hints at the fact that they would have them under the display. However, the real big piece of news here is that all phones will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is slowly becoming a rarity in the flagship smartphone space. The cases also give us a sense of how the phones would feel in the hand. Phonearena describes the case for the Galaxy S10E as “quite compact” and says that the Galaxy S10+ doesn't feel that large and it would be smaller than the Galaxy Note 9 (Review) and the Google Pixel 2 XL (Review).

The Phantom 2 and Cirrus 2 cases from Nimbus9 for the three Samsung phones are up for pre-order on the website. The Cirrus 2 case for the Galaxy S10E clearly shows a massive cut-out on the right, for where the supposed fingerprint sensor will be. Along with the three phones, Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G version of the phone dubbed the Galaxy S10X.

Going by a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+ will come with support for wireless charging and will draw power from a 4,100mAh battery. As per another leak, the Galaxy S10 series smartphones will reportedly feature an ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 123-degree field of view, accompanied by a main 12-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4 and a 45-degree field of view) that will boast of support for OIS and autofocus mechanism.