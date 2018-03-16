TP-Link has expanded its Neffos family of smartphones with the launch of the Neffos N1. The new dual camera smartphone comes to the Malaysian market with a price tag of MYR 1,099 (approximately Rs. 18,200). It sports a metal build that is touted to have passed a torsion endurance test 500 times and a 10cm drop test 16,000 times. Malaysian retailer Lazada is selling the Neffos N1 in the country with two years of local manufacturing warranty and one-to-one exchange offer.

The Neffos N1 is marketed as a camera phone with features such as professional-quality Bokeh effect and studio-quality portrait mode. There are also multi-frame noise reduction algorithms and a 10-level, real-time beautification mode. Further, the smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that is claimed to use some self-learning algorithms to unlock the handset in 0.2 seconds. The fingerprint sensor is also water- and oil-resistant. Moreover, there is a diamond-cut mute button.

Neffos N1 specifications

The dual-SIM Neffos N1 runs NFUI 7.0 that is based on Android Nougat and has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC clocked at 2.5GHz, coupled with Mali-T880 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 image sensors - one is an RGB sensor, while the other one is a monochrome sensor. The dual camera setup sits alongside a dual LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with 86-degree, wide-angle lens on top.

For storing content, the Neffos N1 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, there is a 3260mAh battery that supports fast-charging. The battery is rated to receive 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes.

You can check the availability status of the Neffos N1 in your region by visiting the Lazada site.