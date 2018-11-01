NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nearly All Mobile Handsets Sold in the Country Are 'Made in India': CMR

, 01 November 2018
Nearly All Mobile Handsets Sold in the Country Are 'Made in India': CMR

Highlights

  • Domestic manufacturing of mobile phones saw increase in 3rd quarter
  • India's smartphones market recorded 29 percent sequential growth
  • Feature phone shipments during this period improved by 24 percent

Domestic manufacturing of mobile phones saw a significant increase in the third quarter of 2018, with almost 94 per cent of the handsets being made in the country, a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) has said.

According to CMR's India Mobile Handset Market Review Report, India's mobile handset market recorded 9 percent sequential growth during the quarter and smartphones grew sequentially by 29 percent.

Feature phone shipments during this period improved by 24 percent while fusion phones witnessed a sequential decline of 41 percent.

"As of third quarter of 2018, local manufacturing has now seen a significant boost. Completely knocked down (CKD) level manufacturing constitutes almost half of the overall market. Smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have moved largely to surface-mount technology (SMT).

"Reliance Jio Phone also entered into SMT production in this quarter. Among domestic players, Lava has the major share in SMT production," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, CKD level manufacturing surpassed semi-knocked down (SKD) manufacturing in the third quarter of 2018.

This quarter also saw aggressive launches by several smartphone players in the wake of the festive season.

According to Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst, IIG-CMR, "Q3 2018 saw sharp growth in smartphones as well as feature phones".

"The highly competitive smartphone market witnessed traction towards online sales supported by online sales with attractive discounts, buy back offers and financing schemes in October," Kumar added.

Further reading: CMR, India
