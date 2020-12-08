Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every village in India will have high-speed optical fibre data network connectivity in three years.

By ANI | Updated: 8 December 2020 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Photo Credit: Periscope/ @narendramodi

PM pointed out that due to technological upgradation, we have a culture of replacing gadgets frequently

Highlights
  • PM Modi was addressing the India Mobile Congress via video conferencing
  • India to embark on one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
  • Half of the total Internet users in India were added in the last 4 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is emerging as the most preferred destination for mobile manufacturing.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress via video conferencing, he said that every village in India will have high-speed optical fibre data network connectivity in three years.

"India is emerging as the most preferred destination for mobile manufacturing. We have also come up with a production linked incentive scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in India. Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing," the Prime Minister said.

"We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the country will embark on one of the world''s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive with the help of mobile technology.

"Today we are a country with billion-plus phone users, we have a billion-plus people with unique digital identity, we have over 750 million users, the scale and speed of Internet penetration can be seen by following facts," the Prime Minister said.

"Half of the total Internet users in India were added in the last 4 years, half of the total Internet users are in rural areas, our digital size and digital appetite are unprecedented. We are in a country where the tariff is the lowest in the world. We are one of the fast-growing mobile app markets in the world. The digital potential of our nation is unparallel," he added.

PM Modi said that the government is able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions of Indians due to mobile technology.

"Because of mobile technology that we were able to help the poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic. Because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency. Because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that it was difficult to imagine the kind of impact the mobile revolution had in our country, society and the world ten years ago.

"It is important to think and plan how do we improve lives with the upcoming technology revolution. Better healthcare, Better education, Better information and opportunities for our farmers, Better market access for small businesses are some of the goals we can work towards," PM Modi said.

"It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city. A student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. A patient consulted his doctor from his home A trader connected with a consumer from different geography," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said that the new other service provider guidelines will help the Indian IT Industry achieve new heights. "It will boost the growth of this sector even after a pandemic is long gone. This initiative will help to democratise the Indian IT industry and take it to the far corners of our country," he said.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said: "A lot of young techies tell me that it is the Code which makes a product special. Some entrepreneurs tell me that it is a Concept which matters more. Investors suggest that it is Capital which is important to scale a product."

"But often, what matters the most is the Conviction the youngsters have on their product. Sometimes conviction is all that stands between just a profitable exit and making of a unicorn," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that due to technological upgradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. "Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" he sought to know.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PM Modi, Indian Mobile Congress
Opera Browser v61 for Android Brings Integrated Media Player, WebSnap, Accessible QR Scanner

Related Stories

India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Jio to Rollout 5G Service in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
  3. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  4. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  5. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  6. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  8. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  9. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  10. Vivo Y52s 5G Phone Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress
  2. Opera Browser v61 for Android Brings Integrated Media Player, WebSnap, Accessible QR Scanner
  3. Google Pixel Phones Get December 2020 Update With New Features, Android Security Patch
  4. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Receiving iOS 14.2.1 Update With General Improvements
  5. Moto G9 Power With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress: Mobile Tech to Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
  7. Christopher Nolan Calls HBO Max the ‘Worst Streaming Service’ Over Warner Bros. Deal
  8. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting November 2020 Patch Update in India With Screenshot Improvements
  9. TikTok Ban: Second US Judge Blocks Commerce Restrictions on App
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Size, Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Camera Setup Leaked; Phones May Ship Without Charger and Earphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com