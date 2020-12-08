Technology News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress: Mobile Tech to Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

PM Modi said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving during the pandemic.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 December 2020 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress: Mobile Tech to Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Photo Credit: Periscope/ @narendramodi

The Prime Minister also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development

Highlights
  • PM Modi said mobile technology enabled benefits worth billions of dollars
  • Three coronavirus vaccine developers applied for authorisation in India
  • PM Modi also spoke on benefits of mobile technology

With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic.

"It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive," the Prime Minister said, not providing details.

Three leading coronavirus vaccine developers, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech, have applied for emergency use authorisation in India.

While Pfizer India has applied to drug regulator for permission to import its experimental mRNA vaccine for sale and distribution without the requirement for local clinical trials, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca's India vaccine partner, has applied for emergency use authorisation using data from Phase-III trials that were conducted locally, as well as in Brazil and the UK.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has sought nod Covaxin which is being indigenously developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The applications mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in a nation that has the world's second-largest coronavirus caseload.

At the IMC, PM Modi said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."

The Prime Minister also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development, and manufacturing.

Speaking on mobile technology, he said it was because of this that the government was able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions of Indians.

"It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths," PM Modi said.

