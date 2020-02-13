Technology News
loading

MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show

MWC Barcelona was originally called Pan Europe Digital Cellular Radio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 February 2020 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show

Huawei showed off its first foldable phone at MWC 2019

Highlights
  • MWC 2020 was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus
  • It is the largest trade show for mobile communications industry
  • The first MWC was held in 1987

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, which was going to be held in Barcelona later this month, has been cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus. The GSM Association (GSMA) cited the safety and health concerns, travel concerns and other circumstances for the cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020. Major players like Intel, LG, Vivo, Nvidia, Nokia, HMD Global, and Sony had already backed out of the event for the same reason.

While MWC is quiet popular among the mobile technology enthusiasts for obvious reasons, its cancellation had made it a part of conversation even among non-techies. So, if you are feeling a little left out because of your ignorance about the MWC, here's a quick primer on the world's biggest mobile tech fair.

The first MWC, or ‘Pan Europe Digital Cellular Radio', as it was referred to back then, was organised in 1987 in Brussels, Belgium. From 1996 to 2005, the event was held in Cannes and in 2006, it was moved to Barcelona and has stayed there ever since. After several name iterations, ‘Mobile World Congress' was decided upon in 2008, however, the phone show is now officially referred to as MWC Barcelona, at least until 2023 when the deal to host MWC in Barcelona expires.

MWC is the biggest trade show for the mobile communications industry where device manufacturers unveil their new products, prototypes, and ideas that they have been working on. Not just the mobile industry, wireless carriers, network equipment providers, and the press are the annual attendees of the event. On average, about 100,000 people attend the event every year. Most of the MWC events take place at Fira Gran Via, and select others are hosted at Fira Montjuïc.

According to a report by El Pais, MWC generates around 14,000 temporary jobs in Barcelona and makes EUR 492 million (roughly Rs. 3,884 crores) for the city.

Most of the major manufacturers in the mobile communications industry use MWC as a platform to make their major announcements. Last year, Huawei showed off its Mate X foldable smartphone while Nokia unveiled its Nokia 9 PureView, a phone with a five lens camera setup on the back. Lenovo showed off ThinkPad X1 ANC and Lenovo Yoga ANC headphones. This year, the likes of HMD Global, Huawei, Realme, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi were planning to unveil new devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile World Congress 2020, GSMA, MWC, MWC 2020, MWC Barcelona, Coronavirus
Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation

Related Stories

MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  9. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show
  2. Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation
  3. Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  6. Xiaomi CEO Urges China's Smartphone Industry to Return to Work as Soon as Possible
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) Render Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Key Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon, Flipkart and iQoo.com to Carry the Smartphone
  10. Coronavirus: China Implements 'Close Contact Detector' in Efforts to Curb Virus Spread
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.